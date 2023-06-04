Liverpool 'might consider offers' for Anfield duo Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara when the transfer window reopens for business, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having missed out on qualification for next season's Champions League, thanks to finishing fifth in the Premier League, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will look to freshen up his squad.

Liverpool transfer news - Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara

According to the Mirror, Fabinho may look for a fresh challenge away from Liverpool after growing unhappy during the 2022/23 campaign.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who made the £43.7million switch from Monaco in 2018, could be allowed to leave Merseyside due to a loss of form.

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has also claimed that this summer is the right time for Fabinho to move on.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Thiago may struggle to secure regular starts if Klopp succeeds in signing two midfielders ahead of the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old has been on Liverpool's books since completing a £20million move from Bayern Munich close to three years ago.

What has Paul Machin said about Fabinho and Thiago?

Machin believes Liverpool may entertain bids for Fabinho and Thiago as Klopp looks to reshape his squad after an underwhelming campaign.

The Redmen TV presenter has refused to rule out the possibility of the Merseyside giants offloading the midfield duo in order to generate funds for a summer spending spree.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Liverpool might consider offers for Fabinho and Thiago. If they were to get a good offer, this might be their last chance to move Fabinho on for decent money.

"But I think we've also seen in the last couple of weeks of the season that when he is only playing one game a week, he's getting back to the level that he can play at.

"He's played far too much football, so that's the mission. Ideally, you keep good players around your squad, but you play them less. If not, and you need to generate the cash, then I think Thiago and Fabinho are two that I would look at cashing in on."

Should Liverpool sell Fabinho and Thiago this summer?

Fabinho and Thiago are on contracts worth a combined £380,000-per-week, according to Spotrac, so there is no doubt that parting ways would cut the wage bill.

Brazil international Fabinho has made 219 appearances for Liverpool, racking up 11 goal contributions along the way.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, but the Reds should consider cashing in if a lucrative offer is forthcoming.

Thiago's Liverpool career has been blighted by injuries, with Transfermarkt data showing he has missed 60 fixtures due to various issues.

It has emerged that the Merseyside outfit are unlikely to hand the Spain international a new contract and, considering his deal is due to expire next summer, seeking a buyer would make business sense.