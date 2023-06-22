Liverpool may regret opting against attempting to lure RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol to Anfield ahead of him potentially joining Manchester City, RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds chief Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his squad after missing out on Champions League qualification last season.

Liverpool transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

According to Football Insider journalist David Lynch, Liverpool lodged an enquiry over Gvardiol during the early stages of the year.

But the respected reporter suggests the Merseyside outfit have been unable to strike a deal for the Croatia international as Leipzig quoted 'crazy sums' as a price tag.

It now seems that Manchester City are preparing to pounce, with the reigning Premier League champions holding initial talks after Gvardiol was identified as a top target by boss Pep Guardiola.

The central defender is valued at £88million by Leipzig, while it is understood that he is keen to complete a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City are in a better position than Liverpool to sign Gvardiol.

What has Paul Machin said about Gvardiol?

Machin believes Liverpool could be making a mistake after focusing on other targets as Gvardiol would justify parting with a lucrative fee through his performances on the pitch.

The RedmenTV presenter is concerned that the Reds are letting a golden opportunity pass them by as Manchester City close in on a deal.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a real pity on Gvardiol because I think there are a number of players that move in any given transfer window and you just know that they're going to be worth the money paid for them.

"I worry that he fits into the same category as Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, where the team signing him are going to be getting the best in class. Everyone beneath that is, somewhat, a project.

"This is what happened to Liverpool with Darwin Nunez versus Erling Haaland last summer, so I have concerns over that."

Would Gvardiol improve Liverpool's backline?

FBref data highlights that Gvardiol averaged more tackles, blocks and interceptions per 90 minutes than Virgil van Dijk last season.

With that being the case, there is no doubt that the £59,000-per-week man would make Liverpool more difficult for opponents to break down.

Gvardiol also shone at the World Cup, with Sofascore statistics showing he averaged 5.3 clearances per outing as Croatia fell agonisingly short of reaching the final.

In fact, the 21-year-old's performances in Qatar resulted in Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor describing him as a 'gladiator'.

Gvardiol, who scored three goals in 41 Leipzig appearances last season, would certainly take Liverpool's backline to the next level.