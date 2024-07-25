Highlights Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah may set his sights on leaving Anfield during the latter stages of the transfer window if he has doubts over new boss Arne Slot's capabilities.

The Egypt international is using pre-season to get a proper gauge of how life will be in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have been monitoring Salah's situation after initially expecting their target to remain on Merseyside.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could make a significant U-turn and attempt to seal a move away from Anfield before the summer transfer deadline if he is not convinced that boss Arne Slot is up to the challenge of building on Jurgen Klopp's successful spell at the helm, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds have entered a new era after forking out a compensation package worth up to £9.4million in order to lure the Dutch tactician away from Eredivisie giants Feyenoord, and he has been looking to make adjustments to the squad he inherited ahead of his first campaign in charge.

Slot has arrived on Merseyside having already racked up 131 wins from 210 matches in management, but he is facing a difficult task to follow on from Klopp's legacy, leading to ongoing concerns over how Liverpool will perform as they aim to challenge for silverware in the upcoming season.

Salah Using Pre-Season to Assess Slot's Capabilities

Al-Ittihad are continuing to monitor Egyptian's situation

Salah is determined to focus on how things are shaping up at Liverpool under Slot, according to GMS sources, and there is a serious possibility of his availability changing during the remainder of the transfer window if there are worrying signs ahead of travelling to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on August 17.

The Egypt international has entered the final 12 months of his Anfield contract, which allows him to pocket £400,000-per-week if bonuses are activated, and has been on course to stay in his current surroundings despite there being fears within the Reds' hierarchy of him becoming a free agent at the end of the fast-approaching campaign.

But GMS sources based in Saudi Arabia are confident that Salah is using pre-season to get a proper gauge of how life will be in the post-Klopp era, resulting in the likes of Al-Ittihad remaining on high alert even though they initially conceded that it would be almost impossible to get a deal over the line after another prolific term.

Mohamed Salah's statistics over the course of his club career Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Liverpool 349 211 89 10 0 Roma 83 34 22 3 1 Basel 79 20 17 5 0 El Mokawloon 44 12 6 2 0 Fiorentina 26 9 4 1 0 Chelsea 19 2 3 1 0 Statistics correct as of 25/07/2024

The attacker has been on the Reds' books since completing a £34million switch from Serie A side Roma in June 2017 and, having gone on to win the likes of the Premier League and Champions League, has been firmly in the sights of the Saudi Pro League as they look to make eye-catching signings.

GMS sources have learned that Salah's relationship with Slot will be crucial in determining whether he wants to remain on Merseyside, having only played under Klopp since heading back to the English top flight after an underwhelming spell at Chelsea, and wanting a fresh challenge cannot be ruled out at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah registered 12 shots during Liverpool's win over Brighton & Hove Albion in March, which proved to be the only time he broke into double figures for attempts in a single Premier League outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Al-Ittihad Have Not Been Holding Talks Over Salah

Saudi admirers have been expecting attacker to stay at Anfield

GMS sources have been told that Al-Ittihad have been primed for a mega deal to take Salah to the Saudi Pro League, but they have stopped short of being locked in ongoing negotiations and the situation has not been active due to a belief that their transfer target has been in line to stay at Liverpool.

Although the Jeddah-based outfit have signed Moussa Diaby from Aston Villa for £50million due to the Reds' 32-year-old talisman being deemed unattainable when the transfer window reopened last month, they are continuing to keep tabs on his situation ahead of potentially offering a route out close to the deadline.

Al-Ittihad are planning to pounce if it emerges that Salah is unhappy and does not foresee silverware being on the cards under Slot, GMS sources understand, but Liverpool are desperate to have him among their options as they go in search of battling for the Premier League crown.

The former Basel and Fiorentina man was recently ranked among the best attackers in the Reds' entire history by GMS, highlighting that he would be difficult to replace if he heads through the exit door after having doubts over the capabilities of Klopp's successor in the Anfield hot-seat.

