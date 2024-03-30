Highlights Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is more likely to remain at Anfield than leave during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old's prolific goal-scoring record has cemented his legacy on Merseyside.

However, the Reds are expecting a significant bid from Saudi Arabia for Salah's services during the upcoming market.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is more likely to remain at Anfield than leave during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League following a failed bid from the Middle East in the closing hours of the 2023 summer market.

Liverpool are set for a transitional period at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with Jurgen Klopp confirming that he will depart at the season's conclusion. Salah is hoping to inspire the Reds to a Premier League and Europa League triumph in the German head coach's final weeks at the club.

Saudi offer for Salah is 'being planned'

On Deadline Day of the 2023 summer transfer window, Liverpool turned down a £150m bid from Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad to bring Mohamed Salah to the Middle East. The forward had been the subject of plenty of scrutiny in the final days of the market, with Saudi offers dominating proceedings throughout the window.

However, Salah would remain at Liverpool beyond the closure of player trading and has been in sumptuous form for Jurgen Klopp's side, with his goals playing a part in the side's Premier League title challenge and presence in a Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta. The former AS Roma star's current contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah ranks as Liverpool's third all-time top goalscorer, having hit the back of the net 207 times throughout his career, sitting behind Roger Hunt and Ian Rush.

In February, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Mido claimed that Salah will make the move to Saudi Arabia and that contracts had been signed. However, the 41-year-old failed to specify where and when the wide attacker would move, hinting that reports should be taken with a pinch of salt.

According to GMS sources, Salah is not as likely to leave Liverpool this summer as reports would have it seem. The Reds are expecting an offer from Saudi Arabia, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT in November that the Egypt international could get a massive offer to leave this year.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Stats Appearances 337 Minutes 27,348 Goals 207 Assists 89 Yellow cards 10

Salah prepared to 'stick around' after Klopp departure at Liverpool

GMS sources believe that Salah is prepared to 'stick around' at Liverpool after Klopp's departure at the end of the 2023/24 season. The experienced forward has become synonymous with the 56-year-old's success on Merseyside but hasn't hinted that he'll be heading for the exit door like Klopp this summer.

Of course, any bid for Salah's services must be considered, given he is out of contract in less than 18 months and could leave for a significantly reduced fee, or even on a free transfer in 2025. Our sources indicate that the 96-cap Egypt star's future could depend on how much money lands on the table in negotiations for his services.

Despite his contract situation and advancing years, there is still a higher likelihod that Salah will stay as opposed to leaving Merseyside this summer. Liverpool must begin their succession plan to the iconic wide man, who has won almost everything there is to win during his time at Anfield.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 28-03-24.