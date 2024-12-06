Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is expected to end speculation over his future by penning a new contract after plans have been put in place by influential members of the hierarchy to offer the Anfield fan favourite terms that meet his demands, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds entered a new era when Arne Slot was appointed as Jurgen Klopp's successor at the end of last season, and he has enjoyed a productive start to his reign by only suffering one defeat and guiding his side seven points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of the Merseyside derby at Everton on Saturday.

Although Liverpool prepared for Salah's eventual exit during the summer transfer window, when fellow winger Federico Chiesa joined in a £12.5million switch from Juventus, there is determination behind the scenes to ensure he remains in his current surroundings beyond the end of the campaign.

Salah Edging Towards Clinching Fresh Terms

Reds want to avoid Egyptian leaving Anfield as free agent

Salah is increasingly likely to pen a new contract at Liverpool, according to GMS sources, as his performances during the early stages of Slot's tenure have led to key decision-makers edging closer to proposing fresh terms that will be enough to persuade him to sign on the dotted line.

The Egypt international is preparing to enter the final six months of his deal, which allows him to pocket £400,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, resulting in interested parties being put on red alert ahead of potentially having the opportunity to secure his services as a free agent.

But GMS sources have been informed that Fenway Sports Group and other board members are aware that finding themselves in such a situation and allowing Salah to leave so easily after an iconic spell at Anfield would put them at risk of backlash from large sections of the fanbase, meaning they are particularly keen to reach an agreement.

The 32-year-old left Reds supporters fearful that their talisman is preparing to embark on a fresh challenge thanks to suggesting he is 'more out than in' when asked about his future after a 3-2 win at Southampton last month, but his current employers remain eager to ensure he is among Slot's options beyond the remainder of the campaign.

Fenway Sports Group have conceded it is becoming almost impossible to consider anything other than handing Salah a contract which matches his demands as his overall value to the team has been emphasised thanks to his high performance levels, GMS sources have learned, while there is acknowledgment that it would be difficult to find a suitable replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah found the back of the net twice during Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Newcastle United in midweek despite having an expected goals ratio of 0.68

Salah Could Eventually Move to Saudi Arabia

Interest from Middle East refusing to go away amid productive form

GMS sources have been told that Salah went into the season open-minded over his future due to wanting to be sure that Slot could build on the foundations put in place by Klopp, while there will remain a possibility of him heading to Saudi Arabia further down the line even if he pens a new contract as the interest is refusing to go away.

The former Chelsea man, who has been on Merseyside since completing a £34.3million move from Serie A outfit Roma in June 2017, has been courted by big-spenders in the Middle East for a prolonged period and he is being viewed as a potential marquee signing by central dealmakers.

Admirers were given hope of landing Salah because there was a genuine possibility that Liverpool would consider this to be his final season on their books, but GMS sources understand that Saudi suitors are prepared to play the waiting game as his age is less of a concern than when it comes to other targets due to his superb conditioning.

Virgil van Dijk is still expected to be the first big-name to commit to signing a new contract with the Reds as the situation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold remains more uncertain, and GMS sources recently revealed the Anfield academy graduate has stayed on Real Madrid's radar ahead of potentially becoming a free agent.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/12/2024