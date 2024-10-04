Liverpool will be shocked if fan favourite Mohamed Salah joins a Champions League rival in the event of choosing to embark on a fresh challenge instead of penning a new contract which would extend his stay at Anfield beyond the remainder of the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Reds boss Arne Slot has been left in serious danger of seeing his talisman walk away from Merseyside without recouping a penny for his services as he is on course to become a free agent when his current agreement, which allows him to pocket up to £400,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, expires at the end of June.

Federico Chiesa's summer arrival means that Liverpool have an alternative option on the right flank if Salah does move onto pastures new, having completed a switch worth an initial £10million from Serie A heavyweights Juventus, but they remain determined to keep him on board heading into the 2025/26 season.

Reds Remain Unaware of Salah's Future Plans

Move to Champions League rivals would shock Reds

Internal discussions have failed to determine what Salah's plans are beyond the remainder of the campaign, according to GMS sources, but Liverpool will be surprised if he decides it is an ideal opportunity to leave his current surroundings for another side competing in the Champions League.

The Egypt international has made a promising start to the season, with him taking his tally of goal contributions to 11 from nine outings after he got his name on the scoresheet and provided the assist for Alexis Mac Allister's opener during the Reds' 2-0 victory over Bologna in midweek.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool insiders did not expect Salah to have made a final decision on his future at this stage because there was an awareness that he wanted to see how the season progressed under Slot and the Dutch tactician was keen to assess how he would fit into his plans, resulting in there not being panic behind the scenes.

Mohamed Salah's season-by-season Premier League record at Liverpool Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 6 4 4 0 0 2023/24 32 18 10 2 0 2022/23 38 19 12 2 0 2021/22 35 23 13 1 0 2020/21 37 22 5 0 0 2019/20 34 19 10 1 0 2018/19 38 22 8 1 0 2017/18 36 32 10 1 0 Statistics correct as of 04/10/2024

The Merseyside giants are aware that the 32-year-old, who joined in a £34million switch from Roma in June 2017, is in a position to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas suitor when the January transfer window opens for business due to entering the final six months of his deal.

But Liverpool remain hopeful of avoiding a situation where they will be left helpless midway through the season, and GMS sources have learned that Slot and key decision-makers within Anfield are happy to listen carefully to Salah's aspirations for the rest of his career when they hold further talks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has been averaging a Premier League goal every 133 minutes since the campaign got underway

PSG Linked Amid Salah's Saudi Arabia Doubts

French giants could look to take advantage of long-term uncertainty

Although Liverpool would be shocked if Salah joins a club which they could face in the Champions League, there is a growing possibility that they may find themselves in that situation because GMS sources have been told that Paris Saint-Germain are being linked amid doubts over whether he is entertaining a lucrative opportunity in the Saudi Pro League.

The wide attacker has been courted in the Middle East for a prolonged period, leading to his current employers fending off a £150million bid from Al-Ittihad last year, but there remains uncertainty over whether he is willing to make such a move at this stage of his trophy-laden career.

Reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG showed interest in Salah at the start of 2023 before accepting defeat in their pursuit due to being unable to turn his head sufficiently, GMS sources understand, but they appear to be seriously considering offering a fresh challenge if he chooses to leave Liverpool in the coming months.

Securing a move to the French capital would come as a serious blow for Saudi dealmakers as GMS sources recently revealed that plans have been put in place to make an attempt to lure him to Al-Hilal in time for him to be a member of their squad for the revamped Club World Cup next year.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore