The Reds are bracing themselves for a fresh bid to be made for the Egypt international after snubbing a £150million proposal last year.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes that Salah would have no intentions of leaving Anfield if boss Jurgen Klopp was remaining in the hot-seat.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has a 'realistic chance' of sealing his Anfield exit when the transfer window reopens in the summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds' talisman is facing a 'big decision' over his future after Saudi Pro League interest has refused to go away.

The Merseyside giants are set to enter a new era as boss Jurgen Klopp is preparing to step down from his position at the end of the season, resulting in incoming sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football Michael Edwards scouring the market for a replacement.

While the German tactician's hopes of walking away from Liverpool having won the treble suffered a severe blow on Thursday, when they were consigned to a third defeat in their Europa League campaign as they were on the wrong side of a 3-0 hammering by Atalanta in a quarter-final first leg, there is ongoing uncertainty over Salah's future.

Reds Braced for New Salah Proposal from Saudi Arabia

Liverpool are expecting Salah to be the subject of a fresh bid from the Saudi Pro League during the summer, according to talkSPORT, as Al-Ittihad have remained determined to acquire his services and Al-Hilal are contemplating whether to put an alternative offer on the negotiating table.

The report suggests that a three-year contract has already been offered to the Egypt international, having seen him turn in countless impressive performances and rack up 36 goal contributions this season, and a proposal worth in the region of £70million is likely to be lodged after the campaign reaches its climax.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Liverpool are eager for Salah to make a speedy decision on whether he wants to remain in his current surroundings as Hughes and Edwards want to be given more time to identify an ideal replacement if it becomes clear that his exit is on the cards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has registered five key passes in three Premier League outings this season, with those occasions coming during Liverpool wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham, along with a stalemate against Manchester United

Ben Jacobs - Klopp Decision to Leave Could Sway Salah to Quit Anfield

Although Jacobs believes that Liverpool are confident of finding ways to convince Salah to remain on their books heading into next season, he has refused to rule out the possibility of an exit being on the cards following a campaign which could see him get his hands on three trophies.

The respected journalist is confident that the former Roma talisman, who left the Stadio Olimpico for Merseyside for in the region of £34million close to seven years ago, would be staying with his current employers if Klopp had not made the decision to call time on his stint in the hot-seat.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that Liverpool know the value of Salah, and have realised there are lots of different ways that they can incentivise Salah to stay at the club if that is beneficial to them and the player. "From Salah's point of view, he has got a big decision to make as well. Does he feel like the time to leave Liverpool is alongside Jurgen Klopp and maybe with three trophies? Does he want to be one of the experienced players that leads a new era under a different manager? "If Klopp had stayed until 2026, it is almost certain that Salah would have been part of Liverpool's squad for the 2024/25 season. But Klopp's departure maybe changes the perspectives just a little bit. "It is still not guaranteed that Salah will go to Saudi Arabia in 2024, but there is a realistic chance he goes."

Liverpool Rejected Lucrative Salah Bid During Early Stages of Season

Liverpool fended off a bid worth £150million from Al-Ittihad a matter of hours before last year's summer transfer window slammed shut in September, according to ESPN, frustrating the Saudi Arabian side after he had been earmarked as one of the division's leading targets during the early stages of the campaign.

The report suggests that the offer came after Klopp had insisted that the 31-year-old would not leave the Reds, having just found the back of the net 30 times during a season which saw them fail to qualify for the Champions League, and the Merseyside heavyweights responded by telling his suitors that his departure was out of the question.

Mohamed Salah's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Percentage of shots on target 42.9 37.2 Progressive passes 5.39 4.07 Key passes 2.41 1.78 Expected goals 0.79 0.59 Goals 0.75 0.52 Assists 0.39 0.33 Statistics correct as of 12/04/2024

But Al-Ittihad and other admirers are aware that Liverpool are in a weaker negotiating position heading into the 2024/25 campaign as Salah is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £350,000-per-week contract, resulting in them pinpointing a potential opportunity to pounce.

