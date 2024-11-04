Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's preference is to remain at Anfield even though he took to social media to fire a warning sign that hinted embarking on a fresh challenge cannot be ruled out as he prepares to enter the final seven months of his contract, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite heading into a new era when Arne Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the dugout during the summer, the Reds have made a promising start to the campaign as they have won 13 of their 15 fixtures under the Dutch tactician and currently find themselves leading the way in the Premier League title race.

Salah has played a pivotal role in the search for silverware, thanks to finding the back of the net nine times and registering a further seven assists in 15 outings this season, but there remains uncertainty over his long-term future after Liverpool have not convinced him to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms.

Salah Keen to Agree Terms on Extended Deal

Doubts remain over meeting Egyptian's demands

Salah would ideally like to extend his Liverpool career beyond the end of the campaign, according to GMS sources, although there remains doubt over whether the key decision-makers behind the scenes are prepared to put a contract on the table which meets his financial demands.

The Egypt international is currently on an agreement which allows him to pocket £400,000-per-week if bonuses are triggered, but the Reds are aware that interested parties are keeping tabs on his situation due to the deal with the Merseyside giants being due to expire at the end of June 2025.

GMS sources have been informed that Salah is interested in holding successful discussions over remaining on Liverpool's books despite being a long-term target for Saudi Pro League outfits, which will come as a significant boost as Slot continues looking to build on an impressive start to his reign in the Anfield hot-seat.

Mohamed Salah's season-by-season Liverpool record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 15 9 7 0 0 2023/24 44 25 14 2 0 2022/23 51 30 16 2 0 2021/22 51 31 15 1 0 2020/21 51 31 6 0 0 2019/20 48 23 13 2 0 2018/19 52 27 10 2 0 2017/18 52 44 15 1 0 Statistics correct as of 04/11/2024

The prolific winger left supporters concerned that he is already preparing to walk away from Merseyside when, following the 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, he took to social media to post a celebration photograph which included 'No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like' in the caption.

Although the cryptic post appears to have been a warning shot to suggest that he has not ruled out the possibility of his departure potentially being a matter of months away, GMS sources have learned that a final decision has not been made on his future and he is leaning towards remaining on Liverpool's books.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has been averaging a goal every 125 minutes in the Premier League this season

Reds Trying to Reach Compromise with Salah

Saudi Arabian and American admirers keeping tabs on situation

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool have been trying to find common ground with Salah over an agreement on a contract extension, but they have not found it easy to persuade him to sign on the dotted line as he is aware that he will have lucrative offers from the likes of Saudi Arabia and the United States if they cannot meet his demands.

The 32-year-old bagged the 220th goal of his Reds career as he claimed the winner in the victory over Brighton last time out, and he is looking to use his form at the start of the season to his advantage as he is certain that he is proving his worth despite the alteration in the dugout thanks to Klopp's resignation.

Salah's cleverly-worded social media post is being seen as a warning that a decision needs to be made by the hierarchy in the coming weeks, GMS sources understand, while it also proved to Liverpool fans that there is a possibility of him moving onto pastures new ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Related Exclusive: £180,000-a-Week Star 'Eager to Reignite Career' at Liverpool Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa remains committed despite links to Serie A giants AC Milan and Napoli

GMS recently revealed that the former Chelsea man has been pinpointed as Al-Hilal's primary target after head coach Jorge Jesus has gone in search of adding additional firepower from the right flank, but he has not given the green-light to making the move to the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore