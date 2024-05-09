Highlights Mohamed Salah has not set his sights on leaving Liverpool despite there being question marks over his long-term future thanks to his contract situation.

The Reds are expecting the Egypt international to be the subject of a fresh proposal from the Saudi Pro League during the summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that Salah is in control of his own destiny and cannot be pushed through the exit door if he decides to snub a move.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah 'wants to stay' at Anfield instead of embarking on a fresh challenge when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that incoming boss Arne Slot could be forced to keep the Egypt international even if he wants to cash in.

The Reds are preparing to enter a new era as Jurgen Klopp is set to walk away from the hot-seat following the Merseyside giants' clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the season, having run out of energy during another campaign which has seen his charges battling for silverware.

Slot is on course to succeed the German tactician, thanks to Liverpool reaching an agreement over a compensation package worth up to £9.4million with Eredivisie heavyweights Feyenoord, and he will be given the opportunity to make his mark by sanctioning incomings and outgoings during the early stages of his reign.

Salah Not Agitating to Follow Klopp Through Exit Door

Salah has given no indications of wanting to move onto pastures new ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to The Athletic, and his stance has resulted in Liverpool anticipating that he will remain in his current surroundings instead of following Klopp through the Anfield exit door.

The report suggests that the Reds have included the winger in their plans for next term despite there being increased speculation over whether a close season move could be on the cards due to being set to enter the final 12 months of his £350,000-per-week contract on Merseyside.

It is understood that Liverpool are bracing themselves for a fresh approach from the Saudi Pro League during the summer as Al-Ittihad's interest in Salah has refused to go away after remaining productive in the final third of the pitch, and domestic rivals Al-Hilal are contemplating whether to lodge a bid worth in the region of £70million.

Mohamed Salah's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Shots on target percentage 43.4 37.2 Shots 3.78 3.31 Key passes 2.44 1.78 Expected goals 0.77 0.59 Goals 0.69 0.52 Assists 0.38 0.33 Statistics correct as of 09/05/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are preparing to hold conversations with their talisman over his future at the end of the season, and it cannot be ruled out that he will show a willingness to cash in on the riches on offer in the Middle East.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has broken into double figures for goal attempts on one occasion in the Premier League this season, when he registered 12 shots during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in March

Dharmesh Sheth - Fenway Sports Group Cannot Force Salah to Depart

Sheth understands that Salah is in control of his own destiny as, due to still having time remaining on his contract, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group cannot force him to pull the curtain down on his Anfield career regardless of whether they accept a bid during the summer window.

Having been alerted to whispers coming from the former Chelsea man's camp, the Sky Sports reporter is aware that the 31-year-old wants to remain among Slot's options after enjoying success following his £34million switch from Italian side Roma close to seven years ago.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"If you look at it in black and white, Mohamed Salah is under contract at Liverpool. As far as that goes, he will be a Liverpool player next season. "The noises we're getting out of Liverpool are that they expect him to be at Anfield next season. Some of the noises emanating from the Mohamed Salah side would be that he wants to stay at Liverpool. "If all of that comes to fruition, he will remain at the club. At the end of the day, it is Mohamed Salah's decision because he is under contract at Liverpool, so he will decide whether he will stay or not. "If Liverpool say it is the right time to sell him, Mohamed Salah does not have to go."

Related Liverpool Want to Sign New Centre-Back and Forward in Summer Liverpool are anticipating a busy summer transfer window, but big signings in the midfield are unlikely, says Fabrizio Romano

Hughes Preparing to Open Talks over New Salah Deal

Incoming sporting director Richard Hughes is set to lead discussions over a new contract with Salah and his representatives, according to The Times, and he remains on course to be handed an important role in the Premier League high-flyers' future during Slot's stewardship.

The report suggests that the opportunity to compete in the Champions League following the Reds' qualification will appeal to the Saudi Arabian target, who has found the back of the net 25 times this season, and Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football Michael Edwards is a major advocate of tying him down to fresh terms.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored