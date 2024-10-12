Liverpool have identified West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, and could make a move for the versatile attacker next summer, according to Fichajes.

Kudus enjoyed a fine debut campaign in English football last term, netting 14 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for West Ham. The Ghanaian is subsequently attracting interest from several top clubs throughout Europe, with Arsenal understood to be considering initiating a move for him back in August.

However, Liverpool have emerged as a potential suitor in recent days, a prospective deal that dates back to April, with the Reds said to be eyeing Kudus then, who was valued at £100 million. It's believed that the Merseysiders want to find their heir to Salah's throne sooner rather than later, with the Egyptian's contract expiring next summer, and believe the West Ham man could be the ideal candidate.

Liverpool Interested in Kudus

They've made no move yet

Born in Ghana, Kudus moved to Europe at the age of 17, joining Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. Developing in the Danish Superliga, Ajax opted to splash €9 million on the electric dribbler in 2020, after he'd posted eleven goals in 25 league appearances during the 2019/2020 campaign.

Struggling in his first two years in Amsterdam, not granted sufficient opportunities to continue his development, Kudus' output exploded in the 2022/23 season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, whilst being deployed across the front-line and in behind the striker. Labelled 'incredible' by football analyst Ben Mattinson, West Ham were attracted by his versatility, investing £38 million in the Ghana international last summer.

This continual cycle of another side being impressed and spending a large amount on him could be set to continue, with Fichajes revealing that Liverpool are monitoring his progress and are interested in signing him. While no concrete talks have been initiated between the Reds and Kudus, he has been added to Arne Slot's shortlist of potential Salah successors.

Salah's future at Anfield is said to be up in the air, and speculation has surfaced in recent days that the prolific wide man could surprise the Reds by departing for a Champions League rival on a free transfer next summer. Thus, Arne Slot and the Merseysiders' hierarchy are beginning to succession plan ahead of Salah's potentially imminent exit.

With Kudus having a supposed 'bust-up' with Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui, Liverpool may be sensing their opportunity to pounce and land him on a cut-price deal.

Kudus' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 8 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 2.43 Key Passes Per 90 1.01 Successful Take-ons Per 90 4.49

Liverpool Also Monitoring Marmoush

He's in superb form

A potential alternative to Kudus that Liverpool are said to be interested in is Salah's compatriot, Omar Marmoush. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward is understood to be enticed by a potential switch to Merseyside, although the north-west outfit will face competition from the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham and Newcastle for his signature.

It's believed that Marmoush doesn't have a release clause in his contract with Frankfurt, and thus Liverpool would need to stump up a significant sum to land the in-demand star. The attacker has scored eight goals and provided four assists in just six appearances in the German top-flight this season.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 12/10/2024