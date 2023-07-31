Liverpool are 'relatively positive' of being able to persuade Southampton into sanctioning Romeo Lavia's move to Anfield ahead of a Premier League rival potentially upping the ante in their pursuit, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is seeking further midfield reinforcements after Jordan Henderson sealed a £13million switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq last week.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool have stepped up negotiations for Lavia and an improved bid is imminent after their initial proposal was snubbed.

The report suggests the 19-year-old, who made 34 appearances during his first season on Southampton's books, has become Klopp's transfer priority and discussions are ongoing behind the scenes.

Liverpool were left frustrated when a £37million offer was rejected last week, but agreeing personal terms with Lavia is not expected to be an issue if a fee can be negotiated with his current employers.

It is understood that the Merseyside giants will test Southampton's resolve with an increased bid in the coming days after refusing to give up in their attempts to land the Belgium international.

Liverpool are aware of Chelsea also being interested in Lavia, who is seeking a quickfire return to the Premier League after suffering relegation to the Championship last term, but he has a £50million price tag.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 19-year-old could agitate for a move if the Reds get closer to Southampton's valuation.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lavia?

Jacobs understands that Liverpool are increasingly optimistic of being able to swoop for Lavia, who has been described as 'incredible' by reporter Sam Tighe, after readying a second bid.

The respected journalist is aware that the defensive midfielder's desire to move to Anfield means they are in the driving seat despite Chelsea potentially heading to the negotiating table if they turn their attentions away from Moises Caicedo after struggling to reach a compromise with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Liverpool are preparing another offer, which will be over £40million, and the feeling is relatively positive that there is a deal there to be had.

"There is some Chelsea interest at this point, but it may become strong, especially with Moises Caicedo talks not moving as fast as they would like.

"But the key point in all this is that Lavia wants Liverpool. Knowing the player's desire, Liverpool have got more confidence. Now it's about agreeing a package with Southampton."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Liverpool?

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over an eye-catching loan move for Kylian Mbappe.

The report suggests Klopp is ready to offer the France international a route out of the Parc des Princes and he has been encouraged by the wantaway star's mother and agent Fayza Lamari being a supporter of the Reds.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal submitted a world-record bid worth £259million for Mbappe last week, while PSG are convinced he has already agreed terms to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.

Although the offer was accepted, the attacker is not entertaining a move to the Middle East and is refusing to hold discussions with the Saudi Pro League big-spenders.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions are looking to sell Mbappe after he has entered the final 12 months of his contract and informed the hierarchy he will not be activating an option to extend his agreement by another year.