Liverpool could make a move for Romeo Lavia 'at the right price' as the Southampton star 'would prefer a move away' amid interest from Anfield, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Following an underwhelming campaign, which saw the Reds miss out on Champions League qualification, boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to add further reinforcements to his squad.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to Sky Sports, Southampton are confident that they will be able to sell Lavia for £50million after Liverpool are just one of numerous clubs to have shown an interest this summer.

The report suggests the Merseyside giants, along with Arsenal and Chelsea, have held discussions with the Belgium international's representatives since Saints suffered relegation to the Championship.

It is understood that Liverpool are preparing to test Southampton's resolve with an opening bid, having moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could offer add-ons or players in exchange as they look to bring Southampton's asking price down.

Although Manchester City have a £40million buyback clause, having sold Lavia last year, it can only be activated in the summer of 2024.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lavia?

Jacobs believes Lavia could be the latest arrival at Liverpool as he offers different qualities to fellow midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who have joined in £35million and £60million deals respectively.

But the respected journalist feels the Reds will be looking to sign the 19-year-old for closer to £40million as they aim to take advantage of Southampton's relegation.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "With Lavia, he is an out-and-out number six and midfield destroyer, so this is why it could well be one to watch from Liverpool's perspective.

"But it will have to be at the right price and, for Liverpool, that won't be £50million. They'll be looking to use the buyback clause that Manchester City have got next year, of £40million, as a more realistic yardstick of valuation and play upon the fact that Southampton have gone down, and the player would prefer a move away.

"We now wait and see whether they move and how quickly. Liverpool always only do these deals on their timescale and on their terms."

What's next for Liverpool?

Klopp's next priority could be attempting to bolster Liverpool's defence as, according to Football.London, Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill is of interest.

The west Londoners are keen to keep the England under-21 international at Stamford Bridge, which could make it difficult for the Reds to negotiate a fee.

Brighton & Hove Albion may also complicate matters as they have already been unsuccessful with a £30million bid for Colwill.

Meanwhile, there could be outgoings from Liverpool as Thiago Alcantara has attracted numerous suitors, including clubs competing in the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

Although the Reds have not received a bid from any of the midfielder's admirers yet, he has rejected a lucrative contract proposal.

Al-Ettifaq, who have appointed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as their boss, have also set their sights on landing Anfield skipper Jordan Henderson.