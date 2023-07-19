Liverpool could up the ante in their pursuit of Southampton star Romeo Lavia if a 'key' Anfield departure is confirmed, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have spent close to £100million on fresh faces since the transfer window opened for business, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arriving on Merseyside, but boss Jurgen Klopp is refusing to end his recruitment drive there after a disappointing campaign.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing to make a formal move for Lavia after he has been identified as Klopp's top midfield target.

The report suggests the 19-year-old, who was unable to stop Southampton dropping into the Championship over the course of 29 Premier League appearances last season, has been convinced by the project put in front of him by the Reds' recruitment team.

Southampton have slapped a £50million price tag on the "sensational" star and are confident of securing close to that figure due to Arsenal and Chelsea also being among his suitors.

Barcelona have attempted to lure the Belgium international to La Liga by putting a loan offer on the table, but the proposal was snubbed as Saints are only interested in a permanent departure after their relegation to the second tier.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool will be 'a force to be reckoned with' if they win the race for Lavia's signature.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lavia?

Jacobs believes the future of Fabinho, who is nearing a switch to Al-Ittihad, is pivotal as Liverpool target Lavia.

The respected journalist feels offloading the Brazilian for a higher fee than Jordan Henderson is likely to command would allow Klopp to make his move for the Southampton teenager.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The key to Liverpool going for Lavia is Fabinho, more than Henderson alone. Al-Ittihad are the club in Saudi Arabia pushing for a move around the £40million mark.

"That would be something that then frees up both budget and squad space to move for Lavia."

What's the latest news on Fabinho?

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have given permission for Fabinho to complete a £40million move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The report suggests the Brazilian, who has made 219 appearances in a Reds shirt, has been authorised to undergo a medical and go through the formalities of the deal after a bid was lodged last week.

Fabinho was omitted from Liverpool's pre-season camp in Germany after he informed the club of his wishes to take up the offer of a lucrative contract at Al-Ittihad, having already agreed personal terms.

The 29-year-old has won seven pieces of silverware during his successful spell at Anfield, having joined in a £43.7million switch from Monaco in 2018.

It appears that Fabinho will be joined in Saudi Arabia by Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, who is looking to seal a move to Al-Ettifaq after agreeing to sign on the dotted line.

The Middle Eastern outfit, who are managed by Reds legend Steven Gerrard, are willing to quadruple the central midfielder's current salary and hand him a deal worth £700,000-per-week.