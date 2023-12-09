Highlights Liverpool have joined two other clubs in setting their sights on luring Florian Wirtz away from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds were also interested in landing the creative midfielder before he was handed his senior debut.

Liverpool could be forced to shatter their transfer record if they want to win the race for Wirtz's signature.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp making a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is 'one to watch', but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why a January arrival at Anfield can be ruled out.

Having spent close to £150million on reinforcements ahead of the most recent transfer window slamming shut at the start of September, the Reds could look to splash the cash once again as they are firmly in the Premier League title race going into the festive period.

After being on Liverpool's radar when he played a crucial role in former employers Koln winning the Under-17 Bundesliga in 2019, Wirtz has remained in the Merseyside outfit's sights as Klopp puts plans to strengthen his squad in place.

Liverpool eager to win battle for Wirtz

Liverpool are determined to beat reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Bayern Munich to Wirtz's signature, according to 90min, but they may be forced to play the waiting game as he is unlikely to leave Leverkusen until 2025.

The report suggests that Klopp is facing an uphill battle in his pursuit as the attacking midfielder, who is approaching 20 goal contributions since the campaign got underway, has handed Bayern the upper-hand due to having a preference to remain in Germany.

Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes has hinted that it would take a bid in the region of £86million to make the Bundesliga high-flyers entertain the possibility of offloading Wirtz, and meeting that figure would result in him becoming the most expensive arrival in Liverpool's history.

Liverpool's most expensive signings Darwin Nunez (Benfica) £85m Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) £75m Alisson (Roma) £67m Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) £60m Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) £52m All figures according to talkSPORT

The German outfit are in a strong negotiating position and do not need to risk derailing their title bid by selling the 20-year-old as his £76,000-per-week contract is due to keep him at the Bay Arena until the summer of 2027.

Manchester City attempted to steal a march on Liverpool and Bayern by sending scouts to watch Wirtz in action as Leverkusen overcame Hoffenheim last month, having been admirers for a significant period of time, but they have not made a concrete move ahead of the turn of the year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pep Guardiola's side asked for more information on the Germany international's availability during the final days of the summer window, but Die Werkself made it clear that their stance on sanctioning his exit may only soften after Euro 2024.

Jacobs understands that Liverpool and other suitors will be unable to land Wirtz next month as Leverkusen are refusing to offload any of their key men as they look to get their hands on the Bundesliga crown after making an impressive start to the season.

But the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the playmaker embarking on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with an eventual move to Anfield having potential.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Nothing will happen in January. There is no chance of a January exit even though we are seeing links ahead of the window opening, which is normal. Clubs that are looking are window planning but, from Leverkusen's perspective, they are not going to entertain a mid-season sale because they are flying at the moment. "Leverkusen are only planning to lose one or two players in the summer, so that changes the situation a little bit. If Wirtz is to be the one to leave, it means that Edmond Tapsoba or another top player potentially wouldn't depart. "That's just because there is a backing and an investment in Xabi Alonso because of the fantastic job he is doing. The last thing that Leverkusen want is to lose a variety of top players and find that they've taken one step forward and two steps back mid-season or, potentially, during the summer. "I think that will be one to watch in the summer because there is interest in Wirtz. But I don't think that anything is concrete or advanced at this stage."

Lacroix pinpointed as Matip replacement

Wirtz is not the only Bundesliga man Liverpool have their eye on as, according to The Sun, Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix has been identified as a target after Joel Matip has been forced onto the sidelines with a season-ending injury.

The report suggests the Frenchman, who has made more than 110 appearances for his current employers, would cost £30million and bring versatility to Merseyside thanks to being able to play at the heart of the backline and right-back.

Liverpool have discovered a potential opportunity to pounce as Lacroix is due to enter the final 18 months of his Wolfsburg contract, which allows him to pocket close to £60,000-per-week, when the winter transfer window opens for business in the coming weeks.

But the German outfit will not be keen to sell the 23-year-old for a cut-price fee as, despite uncertainty over his long-term future, he has maintained his place as a regular starter at the Volkswagen Arena.

Lacroix could be open to embarking on a fresh challenge by linking up with Liverpool midway through the campaign as he was eager to leave Wolfsburg during the summer, only for there to be a lack of interest.