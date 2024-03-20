Highlights Liverpool could be one of several outfits linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old's impressive form has caught the attention of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs this term.

Reports in France claim the Reds lead the race to secure Ait-Nouri's signature at Anfield.

Liverpool could be one of several big clubs linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri during the 2024 summer window, as transfer insider Dean Jones also names Chelsea and Manchester United as potential suitors.

The Reds are preparing for a new era at Anfield. In January, head coach Jurgen Klopp announced he would depart at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive officer of football operations, Michael Edwards, and Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, will oversee the appointment of a new era on the red half of Merseyside. Ait-Nouri is enjoying an exceptional campaign with Wolves and could pique the attention of several Premier League outfits.

Liverpool’s previous interest in Ait-Nouri

During the 2024 winter transfer window, FootballTransfers reported that Liverpool and Arsenal were targeting Ait-Nouri. Both clubs had been looking to bolster their left-back positions given the depth shortages and had identified the 22-year-old as an ideal option to offer cover and competition. An eventual move was complicated by Ait-Nouri’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations for Algeria. The same report claimed that Wolves may have considered a bid worth more than £50m.

In December, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the defender was “very important” to how Wolves play, with Paris Saint-Germain also rumoured to be waiting in the wings for the talent. However, the former Angers star remains at Wolves heading into the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

According to a recent report from La Gazette Du Fennec, Liverpool lead the race to sign Ait-Nouri ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. The article claims several Premier League outfits have been interested in the versatile left-sided defender’s services, but the Reds are currently at the front of the queue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ait-Nouri has made 1.9 dribbles per game in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season, ranking him joint-second in Gary O'Neil's squad alongside Pedro Neto, behind only Matheus Cunha (2.2)

Liverpool reportedly want ‘a real left-back to support Virgil van Dijk’, and Jurgen Klopp has validated Ait-Nouri, even though he is set to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign. Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all said to be watching the Algeria international, who is coming to the end of his fourth season at Molineux.

Rayan Ait-Nouri stats vs full-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.05 66 Non-penalty xG 0.10 91 Pass completion % 84.6% 87 Successful take-ons 2.52 99 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.01 79 Tackles 2.52 84

Dean Jones - Ait-Nouri will be ‘intriguing to clubs’ this summer

Jones wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool were linked with a move for Ait-Nouri ahead of the summer transfer window. The journalist has been impressed with his character after establishing himself as a starter under Gary O’Neil. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Some big clubs are looking at left-back options, and when you think about Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd and what they will be looking for, it would not surprise me if there are links to Ait-Nouri between them soon. He’s started most of the games for Wolves this season, and he is at an age that will be intriguing to clubs because he still has room to grow and improve. He’s also shown good character by turning things around at Wolves after they threatened to turn sour for him last year. I think he will be targeted this summer.”

Having confirmed the appointment of Richard Hughes as their sporting director, Liverpool can begin to look ahead to their first summer transfer window without Jurgen Klopp since 2016. The Reds must prioritise hiring a new manager, who will also have input into the club’s potential business.

According to reports, Liverpool could be considering a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. The 29-year-old’s contract expires in the summer of 2025, and The Athletic reports that the Bundesliga giants and the Germany international are at a stand-off in negotiations.

Bayern could be willing to offload Kimmich in the summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer 12 months later. Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims Liverpool join Arsenal, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid in their interest in the experienced midfielder.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored, correct as of 20-03-24.