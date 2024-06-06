Highlights Liverpool have reportedly ended their interest in Leeds forward Crysensio Summerville.

Liverpool have reportedly ended their interest in Leeds winger Crysensio Summerville this summer and are now targeting Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, according to LeedsLive.

Chelsea are favourites to sign Summerville this summer as Liverpool turn their attention to the in-form Palace winger.

The Reds are keen to add a young winger this season as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is yet to sign a contract extension with only 12 months remaining on his current deal.

After failing to secure promotion with Leeds last season, Summerville, who was called 'sensational', now looks to depart Elland Road and secure a top-flight move this summer. Chelsea are understood to be leading the race for his signature despite Liverpool being heavily linked with the 22-year-old in recent weeks.

Picked as the Championship Player of the Season, Summerville enjoyed an impressive campaign, contributing to 31 goals in 49 games across all competitions for the Whites.

Liverpool ‘Prioritise’ Michael Olise

Kept a ‘close eye’ on the Frenchman

As per LeedsLive, Liverpool are now turning their attention to Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, who looks set to depart Selhurst Park this transfer window.

The Reds have had ‘a close eye' on the Frenchman for a while and are now prioritising his transfer. Olise, who has also been linked with a transfer to Manchester United in recent months, is yet to make his decision about a possible career change.

Despite injury setbacks last season, the Frenchman impressed for the Eagles as he contributed to 16 goals in just 19 league appearances. After finishing 10th in the league under manager Oliver Glasner, Palace now face a difficult summer ahead as they try to keep their biggest stars at the club.

The likes of Olise, Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Marc Guehi could all be on the move, leaving the Eagles potentially in need of a summer rebuild.

Michael Olise Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 19 10 6 128

Liverpool Keen to Renew Salah Deal

Van Dijk and Trent could follow

Liverpool are keen to keep their biggest stars at the club before new boss Arne Slot’s debut Premier League campaign this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds prioritise renewing deals for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold as all three stars are set to be out of contract in just 12 months.

Liverpool are looking to avoid another huge summer rebuild after replacing multiple midfielders last season, including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner.

After Jurgen Klopp’s departure, the Reds now face a busy summer transfer window ahead as they look to strengthen key areas and close the gap between Manchester City and Arsenal before the next season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-06-24.