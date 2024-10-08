Liverpool are interested in signing versatile Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, with the player said to reciprocate the interest, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Marmoush has started the new campaign in scintillating form, netting eight goals and providing four assists in just six Bundesliga matches. This exceptional productivity has sparked interest from a host of English clubs, with West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle said to be eyeing a move for the Egyptian, who is valued at £40 million.

However, reports have emerged indicating that Liverpool are among the potential suitors, with Marmoush 'dreaming' of a switch to Anfield. It's understood that the 25-year-old has no release clause in his contract, so prospective buyers will likely have to stump up a significant sum of money to land the in-demand star.

Liverpool Eyeing Marmoush

Several clubs are interested

Developing through the academy of Egyptian side Wadi Degla, Marmoush earned his move to Europe in 2020, joining Wolfsburg. Spending time on loan at St. Pauli and Stuttgart, the forward broke into the Wolfsburg first team during the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite showing glimpses of quality for die Wolfe, he wasn't granted a contract extension, and was picked up by Frankfurt on a free transfer last summer. A prolific debut campaign in Germany's financial capital, netting 17 times in 41 appearances, has been followed by an outstanding start to this season.

Inevitably, Marmoush has begun to garner attention for his exploits in the Bundesliga, with Liverpool one of a number of clubs monitoring his progress, according to Sky Germany. Described as 'a distinguished talent and a wonderful player' by Egyptian sports broadcaster Ahmed Schubert, Arne Slot is understood to be a huge admirer of the Egypt international.

The Reds are ready to pursue the Frankfurt star in an upcoming transfer window, identifying him as a potentially invaluable squad member who can fill any of the front three positions in the Dutchman's squad. While the ex-Feyenoord boss has the likes of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Núñez, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota already at his disposal, he's keen on adding one more, with one in this existing cohort potentially on the way out.

Marmoush may be attracted by the opportunity to play alongside his compatriot Salah at club level, likely giving the Merseysiders the edge in the race to land the red-hot attacker.

Marmoush's Bundesliga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 6 Goals 8 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 4.85 Key Passes Per 90 2.5 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.14

James 'Fearful' For Liverpool

The international break could disrupt Slot's momentum

Slot has enjoyed an impressive start to his tenure at Liverpool, winning six of his opening seven Premier League matches in charge. The north-west side sit top of the league, a point ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, ex-Liverpool goalkeeper David James has revealed that he's fearful for his former club in the period after the current international break. The retired shot-stopper is worried about the disruption this interval in the season could cause, citing the 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest that followed the previous break as a potential pre-cursor for similar struggles. The Reds face Chelsea and Arsenal in their next two league fixtures.

