Saudi dealmakers are pessimistic about signing Mohamed Salah this summer and are yet to make the Liverpool attacker a new formal offer, GIVEMESPORT understands. The feeling within Anfield is that the Egyptian won't move to the Middle East this summer, and there is optimism he will extend.

Salah, who has entered the final months of a contract worth up to £400,000-per-week, has been a top target for Saudi champions Al-Hilal and the Saudi Pro League at large. Senior Saudi officials had earmarked him for the Club World Cup, and as a marquee name to coincide with a new domestic and international TV rights cycle.

Fresh hope of a deal was raised when Turki Al-Sheikh teased a photo of Salah photoshopped in an Al-Hilal shirt. Al-Sheikh is not directly involved in any negotiations, but as chair of the General Entertainment Authority, and owner of Spanish side Almeira, he has become one of the most connected sports officials in the Kingdom, and it was felt at the time he wouldn't have posted without some foundation.

Salah Not Encouraging Fresh Saudi Proposal

Egyptian has been aware of project on offer for close to two years

Salah has been aware of the Saudi project, and the financials on offer, from Al-Ittihad's bid in the summer of 2023. Liverpool rejected a package of around £150million, and Salah would have been handed a three-year contract worth in excess of £160million-per-year. The money on offer was similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's wage.

Al-Ittihad respected Liverpool's not-for-sale stance and never made a second bid. Almost two years on, the only thing that has changed is the allocated club, with Al-Hilal gaining preference. This is in part due to their participation in this summer's Club World Cup, where they will face Real Madrid. It is also down to Neymar's departure, which has freed up funds, and the fact Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus wants a right-sided attacker.

Yet although Salah is free to talk to other clubs and pre-agree a contract, Saudi dealmakers have been unable to make significant progress. Salah has instead prioritised Liverpool talks and despite saying in November he is "more out than in" at Anfield, there is optimism an extension will now take place to allow him to stay with Arne Slot's side.

Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo, and the now-departed vice-chair of the league, Saad Al-Lazeez, were both involved in Ittihad's 2023 approach. Emenalo also has an excellent relationship with Salah. But it is understood no fresh formal contract offer was ever expected without encouragement from Salah which, to date, hasn't come.

As a result, Saudi Pro League officials are turning their attention to other targets in anticipation of a busy window. Vinicius Jr, despite his public commitment to Real, Darwin Nunez, Gabriel Magalhães and Mohammed Kudus are all concrete names considered.

For Liverpool's part, they always expected talks with Salah to run well beyond the winter window. The challenge is rewarding the 32-year-old for a superb season that has seen him score 33 goals and grab 22 assists, while also not committing to a risky or 'reckless' long-term spend, knowing that the longer the Egyptian remains at the club, the more his form or squad role could diminish.

It's the same reason Liverpool were initially cautious about extending Salah's current contract back in 2022, only to find the data backed up the financials eventually offered across Salah's current three-year contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has been averaging a Premier League goal every 95 minutes this season

Reds Not Fearful of Salah Making Saudi Move

Al-Hilal have turned attentions towards alternative targets

Liverpool always try to address these type of contract renewals calmly and dispassionately, and are heavily influenced by data. Within the club, there are currently no fears Saudi will succeed in signing Salah this summer, while Saudi Pro League officials and Al-Hilal have already turned their attention to other potential targets. Liverpool feel Salah will either sign or stay in Europe, and that he is priortising negotiations with them over any other opportunitiy as it stands.

The Reds are hoping to keep Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to leave for Real Madrid. Liverpool are already aware of the 26-year-old's decision, even though a pre-agreement is yet to be signed.

Real Madrid must inform Liverpool once terms are finalised and talks with Alexander-Arnold have reached a very advanced stage.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Fresh Van Dijk Contract Update Out of Liverpool Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk's contract situation.

The Spanish giants would ideally like Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup, but this would require coming out of his Liverpool contract a few weeks early in time for the tournament, which begins on June 14.

As importantly, the Royal Spanish Football Federation must agree to FIFA's so-called 'exceptional window' between June 1-10, allowing sides to add players before the Club World Cup. Real Madrid and fellow Club World Cup participant Atletico Madrid are in favour of such a move, but multiple LaLiga clubs, including Barcelona, want the LaLiga window to open on July 1.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 25/03/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox