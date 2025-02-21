Liverpool have found themselves at a decisive juncture in their season and, perhaps, even in their long-term future as boss Arne Slot aims to end his first campaign at the Anfield helm with silverware.

The next two fixtures, against Manchester City and Newcastle United, will go a long way in shaping their Premier League title charge. Win both, and they remain firmly in control of their own destiny. Drop points, and the door creaks open for Arsenal to mount a more serious challenge in the final stretch.

While the immediate focus is naturally on securing results, there are just as many pivotal moments unfolding behind the scenes. The future of Liverpool’s core players - Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold - remains unresolved, with each passing day only heightening the anxiety among supporters.

Reds Surprised by Ongoing Van Dijk Situation

Defender was expected to pen fresh terms for number of months

Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, who are on deals worth a combined £750,000-per-week, are not just stars - they are pillars of Liverpool's identity and success. Any uncertainty surrounding their contracts carries enormous implications for the future of the Reds' squad, stability and ambitions under new head coach Slot.

For months, it had been expected that Van Dijk, the captain, would sign a new deal. But, as things stand, no extension has been agreed, and there is a sense of surprise within the club that this has not yet been resolved.

While there is still a belief that the Dutchman will stay, clubs around Europe and beyond are beginning to wonder whether Liverpool may actually be struggling to tie him down.

Van Dijk remains one of the best defenders in the world. Letting him go would be a monumental gamble, not just in terms of his leadership but also the sheer irreplaceability of his presence in the backline. Stability at the heart of defence has been a defining factor in Liverpool’s growth and without their leader, there would be a need for extreme recruitment.

From a footballing perspective, renewing Van Dijk’s deal seems a no-brainer. The real question is whether the Merseyside giants' ownership group, Fenway Sports Group, and the sporting leadership team of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will come together to sanction the financial outlay required to keep him - as well as others.

Salah Uncertainty Stems from Egyptian's Age

Hierarchy wary of handing 32-year-old long-term deal at Anfield

If Van Dijk’s future is a concern, Salah’s situation is even more delicate. The Egyptian is the Premier League’s top scorer and arguably the most consistent performer in European football this season. At this rate, he could even be on course for a Ballon d’Or - something no Liverpool player has won since Michael Owen in 2001.

The reluctance to hand him a long-term extension stems from concerns over his age. Salah is 32 and FSG have been wary of committing to aging stars on big contracts. However, the comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi suggest that he has several high-performing years left in him.

Ronaldo remained a world-class goalscorer until at least 35, and there is no reason to believe Liverpool's talisman - who maintains an elite level of fitness - cannot do the same.

A one-year contract extension may feel right from a protective business perspective, but it is unlikely to impress Salah when he is in such fine form. The reality is that if the Reds fail to meet his terms and expectations, there will be no shortage of suitors willing to offer him the contract and trust he desires.

Real Madrid Still Circling for Alexander-Arnold

England international did not sign pre-contract agreement last month

Of the three, Alexander-Arnold’s future feels the most uncertain. The expectation for some time has been that he could move on, with Real Madrid lurking in the background. Sources suggest that the La Liga title-chasers would not have made an approach in January unless they had already received some form of encouragement from the player’s camp.

Liverpool fans may cling to the hope that his emotional ties to the club will persuade him to stay. But Los Blancos represent an almost irresistible opportunity, particularly with the prospect of linking up with England international teammate Jude Bellingham.

If a pre-contract agreement had already been signed, it would have been made public by now, meaning there remains a glimmer of hope for the Reds. However, as things stand, the probability of this being his final season at Anfield still feels high.

Beyond these three big-names, Liverpool have other key contract situations to resolve. Caoimhin Kelleher’s future remains up in the air, with the goalkeeper eager for more regular game time. Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have also been the subject of transfer speculation, while Federico Chiesa is unlikely to stay.

The likes of Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson will soon enter the final year of their respective deals. With these uncertainties looming, the Reds must also strengthen in several areas this summer.

Slot Could Need to Bolster Several Positions

Full-back and central defender on agenda ahead of summer

Liverpool will require a new full-back, while another centre-back is needed regardless of what happens with Van Dijk. A defensive midfielder would provide added stability, and an attacking reinforcement might be necessary depending on what unfolds with Salah, Diaz and Nunez.

Amidst all this contract chaos, the Reds must stay focused on the immediate priority - winning the Premier League. They currently lead the table, but the upcoming clash with Manchester City is arguably their biggest fixture of the season.

A defeat would create fresh doubts on the back of a period of games that have not been fully convincing anyway, while even a draw could leave Arsenal lurking dangerously close behind.

Following that, they host Newcastle, a game that could prove equally tricky. A slip-up in either match may eventually cost Liverpool top spot, and given the uncertainty surrounding their squad for next season, missing out on the title would be a bitter blow.

For the club’s long-term stability, some clarity is needed - and soon. The last thing the Reds can afford is for their strong start under Slot to unravel at the business end of the season. Whether it is securing contracts for key players, making decisive recruitment moves, or keeping their title push on track, this is a moment where leadership is required.

Failing to win the title would be a major setback. But losing more than one of Salah, Van Dijk or Alexander-Arnold in the same summer could lead to a more full-blown crisis unfolding.

