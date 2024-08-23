Liverpool boss Arne Slot has pinpointed Chelsea star Levi Colwill, Bayer Leverkusen title-winner Piero Hincapie and RB Leipzig tough tackler Mohamed Simakan as late targets thanks to ongoing uncertainty over whether Joe Gomez will still be at Anfield when the transfer window slams shut next week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds saw their number of options at the heart of the backline diminish less than 24 hours ago, when Sepp van den Berg joined Premier League rivals Brentford in a deal worth up to £25million, and plans have been put in place to ensure a replacement arrives on Merseyside if another central defender heads through the exit door.

Slot, who has succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the dugout after an initial £7.7million compensation package was agreed with former employers Feyenoord, is scouring the market for reinforcements after being unable to welcome any fresh faces to Liverpool ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Gomez Exit Will Lead to Reds Sealing Arrival

Slot certain to dip into transfer market for defensive replacement

Liverpool have refused to rule out the possibility of making a shock eleventh hour move for a centre-back if Gomez departs, according to GMS sources, resulting in Colwill, Hincapie and Simakan being earmarked as potential recruits as Slot remains determined to do business in the closing stages of the window.

Although the 27-year-old has been on Merseyside for a prolonged period, having joined the Reds in a £3.5million switch from Charlton Athletic in June 2015, he is facing an uncertain future and was not included in the matchday squad as his current employers sealed a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town on the opening weekend of the season.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool will definitely dip into the market for a new defensive presence if Gomez embarks on a fresh challenge, and Slot has identified Colwill, Hincapie and Simakan as options to land even though he would be left with limited time to strike a deal.

Joe Gomez's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Levi Colwill, Piero Hincapie and Mohamed Simakan Joe Gomez Levi Colwill Piero Hincapie Mohamed Simakan Percentage of aerial duels won 75.6 68.3 57.1 62.5 Ball recoveries 5.61 4.80 4.73 4.75 Clearances 2.53 3.30 2.61 2.90 Tackles 2.37 2.40 2.12 2.02 Blocks 1.31 1.40 1.09 1.51 Interceptions 0.96 1.30 0.79 1.22 Statistics correct as of 23/08/2024

Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Anfield, but there have been no indications that the Reds are prepared to get into a bidding war for the Crystal Palace man after fellow suitors Newcastle United have already had a number of offers rejected by the south Londoners as the deadline looms.

Liverpool are desperate for Gomez to make a final decision on his future plans imminently, GMS sources have learned, as they are eager to discover what situation they are in ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table for the likes of Colwill, Hincapie and Simakan in an attempt to acquire a quickfire replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Gomez has registered nine assists over the course of 224 Liverpool appearances, but he is still searching for the first senior goal of his career

Gomez Open-Minded Over Anfield Departure

England international was offered to Newcastle earlier in window

GMS sources have been told that Gomez is open-minded about sealing his Liverpool exit, having been offered to Newcastle in a deal which would have seen Anthony Gordon head in the opposite direction earlier in the window, and uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade for the remainder of the season is going down to the wire.

The England international still has three years remaining on his £85,000-per-week contract, meaning that the Reds are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to cash in regardless of whether he intends to agitate for a move away from his current surroundings in the coming days.

Related Liverpool's 2025/26 Lineup Predicted With Future of 4 Star Players Unclear Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson could be approaching the end of their Liverpool careers

It has emerged that Aston Villa are among the clubs mulling over whether to offer Gomez a route out of Liverpool, but a formal offer has not been lodged at this stage and it has resulted in there being ongoing doubts over whether Slot will still be able to call upon him after the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt