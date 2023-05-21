Liverpool are 'pushing' to get a deal for Alexis Mac Allister over the line after the Brighton & Hove Albion star has been identified as a 'priority target' at Anfield, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds chief Jurgen Klopp will be handed an opportunity to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are set to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal to Mac Allister's signature.

The report suggests the 24-year-old is ready to commit his future to the Merseyside outfit, who are looking to agree a £70million deal with Brighton after holding extensive talks.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton are already scouring the market for replacements, giving Liverpool further optimism over capturing Mac Allister.

It is understood that the 2022 World Cup winner is eager to join a club competing in the Champions League if he is to seal a move away from the south coast.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mac Allister?

Jacobs understands that Mac Allister is among the names at the top of Klopp's shortlist ahead of the summer window's official opening.

The journalist believes the Argentina international is hopeful of speedy negotiations because he does not want to become embroiled in a transfer saga.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Alexis Mac Allister is a priority target for Liverpool. They're certainly pushing on that front and they've had positive contact so far.

"With Mac Allister, he wants to move early if at all possible, so he's settled for the new season. That makes sense in many ways because Brighton are going to have quite a lot of upheaval over the course of the next few weeks, even if they get European football, and they're going to make sure that deals are done on their terms.

"From Mac Allister's point of view, if he can have his future wrapped up early, then he won't be intertwined in any drawn out negotiations from Brighton's point of view to make sure that potentially a player comes in or they ultimately just don't lose too many players.

"Brighton won't want to lose, right at the beginning of the window, three or four of their top stars having, in all likelihood, qualified for European football.

"I think that Mac Allister has preempted that and he's pushing to make sure that he's one of the first out the door at Brighton, so he doesn't get caught up in any transfer saga that drags on, effectively."

What is Mac Allister's contract situation?

Brighton are in a strong negotiating position as Mac Allister's £50,000-per-week contract still has more than two years to run, according to Capology.

The creative midfielder committed his future to the Seagulls last October, while his current employers have an option to extend the deal by another 12 months.

However, Liverpool could still pounce as the agreement contains a mechanism which could help facilitate a move this summer.