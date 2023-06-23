Liverpool target Khephren Thuram should seriously consider swapping Nice for Anfield despite Newcastle United having the 'obvious draw' of Champions League football being on offer, RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds missed out on qualifying for Europe's elite club competition after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

Liverpool transfer news - Khephren Thuram

According to Nice-Matin, via Get French Football News, Liverpool are expected to up the ante in their pursuit of Thuram by lodging a bid soon.

The report suggests the Reds will wait until the end of the Under-21 European Championships, where the Frenchman is competing, before heading to the negotiating table for Nice's prised asset.

It is understood that Liverpool entered advanced talks with Thuram earlier this month, with Anfield being his preferred destination despite attracting additional interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside giants are in contact with the defensive midfielder as Klopp aims to build on the signing of Alexis Mac Allister.

But Newcastle United have also emerged as admirers of Thuram, who is valued in the region of £35million by Nice, and they could look to hijack a potential move to Liverpool.

What has Paul Machin said about Thuram?

Machin understands that Newcastle have the advantage of being able to offer Champions League football when it comes to Liverpool battling it out with the Magpies for Thuram.

But the RedmenTV presenter has hinted that choosing Eddie Howe's side over a switch to Anfield could be a risk.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Champions League football is an obvious draw, but the Newcastle project is still so young that there are so many uncertainties around it.

"I think they need a year or two of consistently qualifying for the Champions League before they become a proper Champions League club."

Would Thuram be a good signing for Liverpool?

Sofascore statistics highlight that Thuram has gone into France's Under-21 European Championships campaign having averaged 1.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per Ligue 1 outing last season.

Considering the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's respective contracts were not renewed, meaning they have already made their final Liverpool appearance, he could be a shrewd investment.

Although Thuram's primary focus is to break up opposition attacks, he is still capable of making an impact in the final third of the pitch and WhoScored data shows no Nice teammates registered more assists during the 2022/23 campaign.

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has described the 22-year-old as 'very powerful' and tipped him for a bright future.

Thuram, who has racked up 19 goal contributions in 138 appearances for Nice, could take his game to the next level at Liverpool.