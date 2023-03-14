Liverpool are 'preparing for life without' midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who looks set to leave the club this summer, says journalist Pete O'Rourke, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Injuries haven't helped the career of Oxlade-Chamberlain, but he's never cemented a regular place in the Liverpool side.

Liverpool news - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for Liverpool for a fee of £35m, joining the club from fellow Premier League side Arsenal, as per BBC.

The report claims that the 29-year-old rejected a move to Chelsea in favour of signing for Liverpool back in 2017.

The Liverpool midfielder is out of contract in the summer and has only featured in seven games for the Merseyside club this season, so it's difficult to see his long-term future being at Anfield.

During the January transfer window, MailOnline claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion were interested in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain, but the Seagulls weren't willing to pay a fee for him, knowing he would be a free agent at the end of the season.

Whether Brighton renew their interest in the summer remains to be seen, but his injury record has become a bit of a concern.

What has O'Rourke said about Oxlade-Chamberlain?

With Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract in the summer, O'Rourke has discussed his chances of getting a new deal at Anfield.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it would be difficult for him now to win a new deal. I think Liverpool are preparing for life without Oxlade-Chamberlain and I'm sure he's out there waiting and listening to offers to see what's available for him in the summer.

"A bit like Naby Keita, injuries have played a big part in his whole time at Liverpool. It's really held him back. He's had good periods under Jurgen Klopp where he's looked like he could become a mainstay, but injuries have prevented that.

"I think he probably needs to move on for a fresh challenge because he does seem well down the pecking order at Anfield."

What's next for Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Football Insider reported earlier in the season that Southampton were interested in signing their former midfielder in previous windows. Oxlade-Chamberlain came through the academy at St Mary's and played 43 times for the club.

Reports in Italy have also suggested that AC Milan are considering making a move for the 29-year-old when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has missed a total of 88 games for Liverpool through injury, as per Transfermarkt, so there won't be too many clubs willing to pay his £125,000 per-week wages knowing he could spend lengthy spells on the treatment table.