Liverpool could 'reach an agreement' and lure Romeo Lavia to Anfield by heading to Southampton with a proposal which includes a 'creative formula', transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already strengthened his squad with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for £35million and £60million respectively, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to draft in further reinforcements during the remainder of the summer window.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool are preparing to test Southampton's resolve by launching an opening offer for Lavia.

The report suggests the Merseyside giants have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for the Belgium international's signature, but Saints are seeking £50million following their relegation to the Championship.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are the 'frontrunners' to recruit Lavia, having already shown a willingness to splash the cash since the summer window opened for business.

It is understood that the Reds have made inroads ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table as they have held discussions with the teenager's representatives.

But Lavia would reportedly prefer to join Arsenal instead of Liverpool or Chelsea ahead of the upcoming campaign due to Champions League action being on offer at the Emirates Stadium.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Lavia?

Romano understands that Southampton are holding out for £50million after Lavia has attracted widespread interest following their relegation from the Premier League.

But the respected journalist is aware that including add-ons or players who are surplus to requirements at Anfield in the deal could allow Liverpool to land the 19-year-old for less than that figure.

When asked for an update on Liverpool's pursuit of the central midfielder, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "For Romeo Lavia, the price tag is around £50million.

"But sources believe that maybe, with some add-ons or with a creative formula such as including some players, they can find a way with Southampton to reach an agreement."

What's next for Liverpool?

It appears that Klopp is also in the market for a new central defender as, according to Football.London, Liverpool remain interested in Chelsea's Levi Colwill.

But the Reds will find it difficult to persuade their Premier League rivals into doing business as they are eager to keep the England under-21 international on their books.

Liverpool are also facing competition from Brighton & Hove Albion, who have already been left frustrated after a £30million bid was turned down by Chelsea.

Colwill spent last season on loan with the Seagulls, making 22 appearances as they booked their place in the forthcoming campaign's Europa League.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara could be on his way out of Liverpool after attracting interest from a host of clubs, including those competing in the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

It is understood that the Reds have not received a bid from any suitors at this stage, but the midfielder has rejected a lucrative contract proposal.

There is doubt over where Thiago's long-term future lies as he has entered the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week deal at Anfield.