Liverpool are at risk of being forced to contend with a double raid from Real Madrid as Ryan Gravenberch has worked his way onto the La Liga heavyweights' radar at the same time as Anfield academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold is being chased, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds are heading into a busy festive period sitting top of the Premier League table thanks to suffering just one defeat under boss Arne Slot, but there will be an opportunity to make adjustments to the Merseyside giants' squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Although doubts over Mohamed Salah's long-term future were exacerbated due to the Egyptian admitting he is edging towards the exit door, there are concerns that he may not be the only big-name to seal his Liverpool departure within the next 12 months as Real Madrid are considering moves for Gravenberch and Alexander-Arnold.

Gravenberch Gaining Admiration at Bernabeu

Los Blancos viewing midfielder as potential future recruit

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Gravenberch after being impressed with the way he has made himself one of the first names on the Liverpool team sheet following Slot's arrival in the dugout, according to GMS sources, and last season's Champions League winners are eyeing a future move for his signature.

The central midfielder, who has been on the Reds' books since completing a move worth in the region of £34million from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in September 2023, has profited from the change at the helm after struggling for regular game time under former chief Jurgen Klopp.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Real Madrid will not be able to lure Gravenberch away from Liverpool during the fast-approaching January transfer window as his current employers have no interest in sanctioning his departure, interest from the Bernabeu is increasing thanks to his consistent performances this term.

The Reds are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the reigning La Liga champions potentially testing their resolve within the next 12 months as the Netherlands international's £150,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2028, complicating matters for Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are entertaining the possibility of making an eventual move for Gravenberch after seeing him return to the form he enjoyed at Ajax, GMS sources have learned, resulting in them courting two Liverpool mainstays as Trent Alexander-Arnold is firmly on their wishlist after edging closer to becoming a free agent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Gravenberch has boasted 89 per cent pass accuracy in the Premier League this season

Gravenberch Happy After Slot's Anfield Arrival

Netherlands international loving life under fellow countryman

GMS sources have been told that Gravenberch is very happy at Liverpool and loving life under Slot after the Dutch tactician has given him an opportunity to reignite his Anfield career, which will come as a significant blow for Real Madrid as they toy with the idea of attempting to turn his head further down the line.

The 22-year-old, who has set his sights on winning further pieces of silverware after getting his hands on the Carabao Cup last term, has been described as 'unbelievable' by former Manchester United captain Gary Neville after fitting seamlessly into the Reds' midfield after being regularly snubbed by Klopp.

Gravenberch has no intentions of pushing for a move away from Merseyside after rediscovering his best form at Liverpool, GMS sources understand, but that has not stopped Real Madrid taking a look at him as a potential future recruit as Ancelotti seeks ways to strengthen his squad in the Spanish capital.

Although Slot is desperate to hold onto his key men in the fast-approaching winter transfer window, he has refused to rule out the possibility of diving into the market for reinforcements, and GMS sources recently revealed that the Reds are keen to see whether Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson would be open to embarking on a fresh challenge at Anfield.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/12/2024