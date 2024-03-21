Highlights Liverpool have considered making a move for Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, but the west London outfit are set to offer him a new deal at Craven Cottage.

The Reds must prioritise the hire of a new manager, with Jurgen Klopp set to depart at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool's current centre-back options consist of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, and Virgil van Dijk, whilst Joel Matip's future remains uncertain.

Liverpool are one of the clubs weighing up a move for Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window at Anfield, according to The Standard's Nizaar Kinsella.

The Reds are set for their most important off-season in years, after head coach Jurgen Klopp announced he would be stepping down from the post at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Fenway Sports Group chief executive of football operations Michael Edwards and Liverpool sporting director Richard Edwards are tasked with appointing a new manager and building a squad capable of maintaining a challenge for England and Europe's biggest honours. Adarabioyo is in talks over a new contract at Fulham.

Liverpool dealt blow in the race for Adarabioyo

The defender is set to be offered a 'bumper' new contract at Fulham

According to The Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, Fulham are preparing to make Adarabioyo one of their 'top earners' at Craven Cottage with the offer of a new contract. The 26-year-old's current deal expires this summer, meaning he would be free to leave the west London outfit on a free transfer during the window.

Liverpool, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan, have been 'weighing up' a summer move for Adarabioyo, who has been in 'exceptional form' since returning from injury in November 2023. The Reds may have had the edge over Spurs, who signed Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin during the 2024 winter transfer window. GIVEMESPORT sources also understand that a move to West Ham United has been considered ahead of the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adarabioyo ranks in the top 3% of centre-backs across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for clearances per 90 minutes (5.82).

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes must prepare for life after Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and the acquisition of a new centre-back will be one of their highest transfer priorities. Joel Matip, currently unavailable after suffering a serious knee injury earlier in the 2023/24 season, sees his contract expire at the campaign's conclusion.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk, who will turn 33 before the start of next term, isn't getting any younger. Chelsea and Manchester United are also expected to be in the market for a centre-back, hinting that Liverpool must move quickly to identify their top targets.

A move for Adarabioyo, dubbed as "special" by Fulham boss Marco Silva, could be seen as sensible business, with the former England U19 international set to be available on a free unless he pens new terms at Craven Cottage. Unfortunately for Liverpool, talks have already started between the 6 foot 5 defender and Fulham over a new contract, which will see him become one of the Cottagers' highest-paid players.

Liverpool's current centre-back options

The Reds hope to strengthen their backline this summer

Despite interest in Adarabioyo, Liverpool still have a wealth of centre-back options ahead of the 2024/25 season, despite the serious injury and likely departure of Joel Matip. Virgil van Dijk has acted as a brilliant captain following Jordan Henderson's departure in the summer of 2023 and is set to continue as the Reds' leading central defensive option.

Joe Gomez has also enjoyed an outstanding season and is capable of covering at right-back for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate has established himself as a regular next to van Dijk and could become an anchor of the six-time European Cup winners' backline for years to come. Liverpool will also be eager to develop Jarell Quansah into a first-team regular after breaking into Klopp's side this term.

All statistics courtesy of FBref, correct as of 21-03-24.