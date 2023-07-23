Liverpool could now look to target further midfield reinforcements this summer at Anfield, and journalist Ben Jacobs has outlined their priority signing, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Although Jurgen Klopp has also brought in multiple additions in the middle of the park, the German manager will be wanting more.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were Liverpool's first two signings of the summer transfer window, significantly strengthening their midfield.

Outgoings could now influence their summer spending, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson linked with moves away from Anfield.

The Liverpool duo are both closing in on moves to Saudi Arabia, meaning Klopp could be left short in midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all left the club this summer following the expiration of their contracts, so signings in the middle of the park were already a priority before Fabinho and Henderson were set to depart.

Before even considering potential outgoings, the Reds struggled last season, failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Klopp will have been desperate to improve his squad heading into the new campaign, which kicks off in August.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are certainly impressive signings for Liverpool, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the North West club continue recruiting in central areas.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool?

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool are now focusing on Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia at the moment.

The journalist also mentions Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure as a player the Reds may move on to, but he's going to cost a significant amount of money to secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Liverpool are more focused on Romeo Lavia at the moment and it's going to be interesting to see if we get any movement on that front.

"If Liverpool want Lavia, Southampton want £50m. Liverpool would be looking to get it for less, for £40m or under. Then again, if Liverpool move on to Doucoure and the interest is concrete and genuine, they would also have to pay a similar fee, maybe even as large as the Lavia one.

"So, that is problematic in some ways."

Who else are Liverpool looking to target this summer?

Although a midfielder or two could be the priority over the next few weeks, Klopp could be looking to strengthen in other areas before the window slams shut.

BILD journalist Christian Falk has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are in talks with the management for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, with Chelsea and Barcelona also keen on the Frenchman.

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has also revealed that Ryan Gravenberch is a target for the Reds this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill is also attracting interest from the Merseyside club this summer, but it's expected to be extremely difficult to convince the west London club to allow him to leave.

It's looking like Liverpool's transfer business is far from over with a few weeks to go until the season begins.