The Reds' academy graduate has enjoyed more regular game time after Matip was forced onto the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Quansah's form has come as a 'huge bonus' for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool star Jarell Quansah's emergence has come as a 'huge bonus for Jurgen Klopp', and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT how it could have an impact on the January transfer plans put in place behind the scenes at Anfield.

The youngster has been handed an opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting berth after Joel Matip was ruled out for the remainder of the season thanks to suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during the Reds' win over Fulham earlier this month.

But Liverpool will be offered another opportunity to splash the cash - despite parting with close to £150million when they lured Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to Merseyside during the summer - at the turn of the year.

Quansah could save Liverpool millions

Quansah may have altered Klopp's plans to draft in reinforcements as he has emerged as a ready-made replacement for Matip, according to the Express, meaning Liverpool could have inadvertently saved millions of pounds in the transfer market.

The report suggests the Reds have been plotting a move for Sporting central defender Goncalo Inacio, having sent scouts to watch him in action, but the Anfield academy product's assured performances have resulted in a rapid rise to prominence.

Quansah has already made 14 appearances this season, despite going into the campaign still patiently waiting to make his senior debut for Liverpool, and he caught the eye during a Boxing Day win over Premier League strugglers Burnley at Turf Moor.

Jarell Quansah's performance vs Burnley in numbers Match rating 7.42 Pass success percentage 87 Aerials won 11 Interceptions 1 Shots off target 1 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 28/12/2023

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk responded to his defensive partner's performance in Lancashire by describing him as a 'fantastic talent' after showing continuous signs of development since breaking into the senior squad for the first time, while insisting he will do all he can to ensure the improvements keep coming.

Having already been earmarked as a Liverpool legend in the making by GIVEMESPORT, Quansah has not been afraid to admit that he is keen to make the most of the opportunities handed to him by Klopp as he looks to profit from injuries in the Merseyside outfit's backline.

The 20-year-old has revealed that he has set his sights on becoming a Premier League regular with his boyhood club, while he had already made ambitious plans to leapfrog Matip in the pecking order before he was forced onto the sidelines.

Sheth believes Quansah has adjusted to top flight action seamlessly, handing Liverpool a significant boost after they initially set their sights on bolstering their backline when Matip sustained his long-term knee problem.

The Sky Sports reporter has refused to rule out the possibility of the Reds opting against spending big money on defensive acquisitions thanks to the ex-Bristol Rovers loanee's form, as well as Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez being available as alternative options alongside van Dijk.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"Although Matip is injured, Liverpool have still got Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Jarell Quansah has come in and done a fantastic job for Liverpool as well. I think that would have been a huge bonus for Jurgen Klopp. "Even though Joe Gomez has predominantly played in the full-back positions when he has come into the side this season, particularly to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to go into the midfield, we know that he can play in the central defensive positions as well."

Reds in discussions over Robinson

Liverpool have made contact with Fulham after earmarking Antonee Robinson as a target ahead of the transfer window reopening next month, according to 90min, as Klopp looks to overcome an injury crisis in the left-back position.

The report suggests the United States international, who has made close to 130 appearances during his time along the banks of the River Thames at Craven Cottage, is open to embarking on a fresh challenge by heading to Anfield.

But Fulham are in a strong negotiating position as Robinson only penned a new £50,000-per-week contract a matter of weeks before the campaign got underway, tying him down to Marco Silva's west Londoners until the summer of 2028.

Klopp is currently without any senior left-backs after Kostas Tsimikas suffered a broken collarbone during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with fellow Premier League title-chasers Arsenal earlier this month, resulting in him being on the treatment table for a prolonged period.

The Greece international's setback came after Andy Robertson has already been on the sidelines since mid-October, with him not expected to return until the middle of January at the earliest after being rocked by a dislocated shoulder.