Liverpool could be set to make an 'inspired signing' by luring Stuttgart star Wataru Endo to Anfield despite the switch potentially being viewed as a 'twist', journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Reds got their season underway with a draw at Chelsea last weekend, boss Jurgen Klopp has been frustrated when it comes to attempting to strengthen his squad.

Liverpool transfer news - Wataru Endo

According to The Guardian, Endo is undergoing a medical on Thursday after Liverpool succeeded in negotiating a deal worth close to £16million with Stuttgart.

The report suggests the move is being driven by Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, while personal terms have already been agreed with the Japan international as he is viewing the switch as the biggest opportunity of his career.

It is understood that the deal could see Liverpool fork out up to £21million if add-ons are activated, while Klopp set his sights on landing Endo after failing to recruit Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The defensive midfielder has been facing an uncertain future as his Stuttgart contract, which allows him to pocket just shy of £11,000-per-week, is due to expire next summer.

Endo has started the season in fine form, getting his name on the scoresheet during a DFB-Pokal win over TSG Balingen earlier this month.

The Stuttgart captain has made 133 appearances during his time with the Bundesliga outfit, racking up 15 goals and 12 assists along the way.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Endo?

Jacobs believes Liverpool may pull off a masterstroke by going under the radar in order to make Endo their latest acquisition.

The respected journalist understands Schmadtke has played a crucial role in the Merseyside giants turning their attentions towards the 30-year-old.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Liverpool sometimes work discreetly and secretly behind the scenes to do what they perceive to be smart business. This might prove to be an inspired signing.

"Endo will arrive from Stuttgart after quite a long search to find cover for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. Some will see it as a twist, but when you speak to people in Germany about the player, the thinking behind it is obvious.

"It's clear that Jorg Schmadtke's influence on the deal has been big. As soon as Liverpool started talks, Endo basically said he wanted this once in a lifetime opportunity, so the player was sold almost immediately."

What's next for Liverpool?

Endo is not the only defensive midfielder Liverpool are chasing as, according to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Klopp is tracking Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The report suggests the three-cap France international, who was named in the starting line-up as his current employers suffered a heavy defeat to Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the season, has plenty of admirers behind the scenes at Anfield.

But Liverpool may find it difficult to negotiate a fee with Villa as Kamara's £150,000-per-week contract still has four years to run, leaving the Midlands club in a strong position.

The former Marseille man made 26 appearances during his first season at Villa Park, having joined last summer, but injuries resulted in him missing a significant number of fixtures as Unai Emery's charges booked their place in the Europa Conference League.