Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke 'knows' Micky van de Ven, but the Wolfsburg star is unlikely to secure a switch to Anfield, RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

Schmadtke, who was appointed as the Reds' sporting director last month, has been tasked with overseeing transfers as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad.

Liverpool transfer news - Micky van de Ven

According to Football Insider journalist David Lynch, van de Ven is 'quite high' on Liverpool's shortlist of targets and could seal a move to Anfield.

The reporter suggests the Reds are in the market for a left-sided centre-back and have been keeping an eye on potential options currently in the Bundesliga, meaning the Wolfsburg man fits the bill.

It is understood that van de Ven's current employers are refusing to put a price tag on him due to having no intention of cashing in, despite Bayern Munich also being among his suitors.

But the 22-year-old appears to be open to leaving Wolfsburg, claiming he would consider a move for the right opportunity before the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

Jose Fortes Rodriguez, van de Ven’s agent, has revealed that a number of clubs have enquired over his client's availability, while a summer move has not been ruled out.

What has Paul Machin said about van de Ven?

Despite the reports, Machin has doubts over whether van de Ven is a serious Liverpool target as Schmadtke and Klopp set their sights on bolstering the backline.

The presenter believes the Dutchman has been linked with a move to Merseyside due to previously working with the Reds' sporting director at Wolfsburg.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the Micky van de Ven stuff is a lot of dot-joining, if I'm honest. Liverpool need a defender.

"Because of the fact that Jorg Schmadtke knows him from his time in the Bundesliga and, obviously, from actively working with him, I think that's an obvious, logical jump.

"I don't think he is of the quality that Liverpool are looking for. It is more a case of people going back through the contacts book of Schmadtke, saying, 'who might work? Who could Liverpool be linked with from his past?' I think that's where that's coming from."

Would van de Ven be a good signing for Liverpool?

Sofascore data highlights that van de Ven averaged 3.1 clearances and 1.4 tackles per Bundesliga outing during the 2022/23 campaign.

The £20,000-per-week man also helped Wolfsburg to keep 11 clean sheets, so he clearly makes life difficult for opponents.

However, van de Ven was only ranked as the German outfit's ninth-best performer last season, with WhoScored handing him a 6.66 average match rating.

That is an underwhelming figure as Klopp looks to build on the £35million acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool may be better off focusing on alternative targets to van de Ven, who has made 41 appearances in a Wolfsburg shirt, with a lack of Premier League experience also being a concern.