Highlights Liverpool are showing a 'keen interest' in Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov at Anfield.

The 21-year-old has also piqued the attentions of Juventus and Arsenal.

The Reds have been 'attentively' scouting the talented Ukraine international for the past 12 months.

Liverpool are showing an interest in Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window at Anfield, according to journalist Artur Petrosyan.

The Reds are preparing for life after the departure of head coach Jurgen Klopp, who has confirmed that he will leave his post at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool will be guided into a new era by sporting director Richard Hughes, who starts his new role in June, and Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards. Sudakov is attracting the interest of some of Europe's top clubs following his displays for Shakhtar this term.

Liverpool showing 'keen interest' in Sudakov

The midfielder has been scouted this term

According to journalist Artur Petrosyan, Liverpool are showing a 'keen interest' in Shakhtar midfielder Sudakov, who could leave the Ukrainian giants at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Reds are looking to bolster their squad in the wake of Jurgen Klopp's pending departure.

Sudakov, valued at €150m (£128m) by Shakhtar, has experience of Champions League football and has played against the likes of Barcelona this term, looking to establish himself as one of the continent's highest potential talents. Liverpool are suggested to have been monitoring his displays over the last 12 months and haven't been left disappointed with what they have witnessed.

However, Liverpool will face competition for Sudakov's services, with Arsenal and Juventus also linked with a move for his services ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. Speaking about the Merseyside giants' reported interest in the 21-year-old, lauded as "exceptionally talented", Petrosyan reported on X:

"Liverpool are showing keen interest in one of Ukraine's brightest talents, Georgiy Sudakov. The Reds' scouts have been attentively tracking the 21-year-old central midfielder over the past year, and there's little doubt that they are pleased with the majority of his performances. Juventus and Arsenal are also in the race to secure his services."

Negotiations with Shakhtar could prove challenging as European giants swirl to secure Sudakov's signature. The Donetsk-based outfit have recently extended the Brianka-born star's contract until December 2028, hinting they are under no pressure to offload the playmaker. Having sold Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea for £88.5m in January 2023, Shakhtar have already proven themselves to be tough negotiators and are willing to hold out for the top price for their production line of talent.

Liverpool considering Alonso appointment

The Reds face competition from Bayern Munich

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season, Liverpool are on the lookout for a successor to the legendary German head coach. One option on their shortlist is Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who is currently leading the Bundesliga outfit to their maiden league title, sitting ten points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT (27th March) that Liverpool won't make any public announcement before the end of the campaign as they look to secure Alonso's signature. The 42-year-old is also the subject of interest from Bayern, who will part ways with current head coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.