Highlights Liverpool are contemplating whether to pounce for Morten Frendrup after keeping tabs on his performances for an extensive period.

The Reds considered signing the 23-year-old during the winter transfer window before deciding to continue monitoring his form.

Andre, Martin Zubimendi and Manu Kone are among the additional names on Liverpool's radar as they seek a defensive-minded midfielder.

Liverpool could make Morten Frendrup the first signing of Arne Slot's Anfield reign as the Dutch tactician has turned his attentions towards strengthening the squad he inherited after scouts have been paying close attention to the Genoa star, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although there has been a seismic change on Merseyside, with Jurgen Klopp walking away from the dugout after guiding the Reds to silverware on eight occasions, they have not been active in the transfer window despite coming within a matter of weeks of the August 30 deadline.

Slot has been tasked with building on his predecessor's success, having been appointed after Liverpool agreed a compensation package worth up to £9.4million with Eredivisie giants Feyenoord, and he is eager to draft in reinforcements as he aims to oversee a Premier League title bid.

Frendrup Performances Monitored by Reds

Dane has been long-term target for Merseyside giants

Liverpool's intentions to secure acquisitions ahead of the transfer window slamming shut have gone up a notch after Slot has evaluated his squad, according to GMS sources, and a move for Frendrup cannot be ruled out as scouts have been watching his performances closely for a number of months.

It is understood that Genoa value the Danish central midfielder in the region of £21million after he has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet since joining from boyhood club Brondby in 2022, and they are under no pressure to lower their demands as there is a possibility of a bidding war commencing.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have also been keeping tabs on Frendrup, but Liverpool are long-term admirers and are seriously considering testing his current employers' resolve as they seek further competition for the likes of Wataru Endo.

Morten Frendrup's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Wataru Endo Morten Frendrup Wataru Endo Pass completion percentage 80.0 88.0 Percentage of dribblers tackled 60.4 32.8 Tackles 3.81 2.51 Blocks 1.58 1.26 Interceptions 1.46 1.05 Shots 0.86 0.52 Statistics correct as of 07/08/2024

Slot has been cautious in the transfer market and avoided the temptation to rush into giving the squad he inherited from Klopp a major makeover as he wanted all of his current options to get involved in pre-season, following international commitments, in order to pinpoint areas in most need of attention.

Liverpool considered pouncing for Frendrup in January before deciding to continue monitoring him during the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign, GMS sources have learned, and they were left impressed as the 23-year-old No.6 racked up eight goal contributions over the course of 39 appearances for Serie A outfit Genoa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morten Frendrup made nine tackles during Genoa's goalless draw with Empoli in February, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Serie A outing during the 2023/24 campaign

Andre and Zubimendi Among Alternative Options

Slot eager to sign defensive-minded midfielder before deadline

GMS sources have been told that landing a defensive-minded midfielder is top of the agenda for Liverpool, resulting in Fluminense's Andre, Euro 2024-winning Real Sociedad fan favourite Martin Zubimendi and Borussia Monchengladbach enforcer Manu Kone being on Slot's radar alongside Frendrup.

Thiago Alcantara was among those to head through the Anfield exit door following last season's climax, with the Spaniard announcing his retirement after being restricted to 98 appearances during an injury-hit spell on Merseyside, and there is determination to ensure the Reds are not left short of options in the middle of the park.

Related Exclusive: Liverpool Move for £75m Star 'Still Possible' Anthony Gordon has rightly earned plaudits for his time at Newcastle but that could still see him move on to Liverpool this summer

Brazil international Ederson is open-minded about joining Liverpool from Atalanta after it has become clear that the Premier League heavyweights are actively seeking fresh protection for the backline, GMS sources recently revealed, and he has remained on their shortlist of potential recruits.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored