Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will have to dip into the transfer market if goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher leaves Anfield as Adrian 'has to stay third choice', RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have already made their final Reds appearance, with their respective contracts not being renewed, Adrian looks set to remain on Merseyside.

Liverpool transfer news - Adrian

It appears that Adrian is not heading through the exit door as, according to Football Insider, Liverpool have agreed fresh terms with the Spaniard.

The report suggests Klopp gave the green light for the former West Ham United shot-stopper to remain on the club's books and, as a result, a contract extension has been finalised following discussions.

It comes after Adrian revealed he was close to putting pen-to-paper earlier this month, although there has not been official confirmation from Liverpool at this stage.

The 36-year-old's current agreement, which sees him pocket £60,000-per-week, is due to expire in the coming weeks.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Adrian has attracted interest from clubs in his homeland and Italy due to uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

What has Ste Hoare said about Adrian?

Hoare does not feel that Adrian can be trusted between the sticks, with the best days of his career now behind him.

The RedmenTV presenter is in no doubt that Klopp will need to draft in a new second choice goalkeeper if Caoimhin Kelleher moves onto pastures new.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "I would never be comfortable with Adrian playing. That ship has sailed.

"When he first came in, he did really well and helped Liverpool win the league title. He played 11 games and Liverpool didn't lose any of them, so he's got that in his locker.

"I think, if Liverpool let Caoimhin Kelleher go, there's no way Adrian should be the back-up goalkeeper. He has to stay third choice."

Why are Liverpool handing Adrian a new contract?

Although Adrian was only afforded 90 minutes of action during the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign, according to Transfermarkt, he is clearly a well-respected member of the dressing room.

Klopp has been singing his praises, claiming the ex-Real Betis custodian is a 'very strong character' who does not get agitated when he is out of the picture due to Alisson Becker's fine form.

Adrian has huge amounts of Premier League experience, having made 139 appearances in the competition, and that will have come into Liverpool's thinking when it came to deciding whether to put fresh terms on the table.

The 6 ft 2 goalkeeper has kept seven clean sheets in 26 outings for his current employers, while he has also enjoyed plenty of success at Anfield.

Adrian has got his hands on the Premier League, Club World Cup, Super Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield trophies during his Liverpool stint.