Highlights Liverpool are interested in signing Andre after initially failing to persuade Fluminense to cash in on the defensive midfielder during the summer.

The Brazil international is expected to leave his current employers when the January window opens for business.

Arsenal are providing Liverpool with stiff competition for Andre's signature after he has helped Fluminense to reach the Copa Libertadores final.

Liverpool are 'tempted to sign' Fluminense star Andre in the January window and transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Anfield pursuit.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to make plenty of alterations to his midfield during the summer - with close to £150million being spent on Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo as he looked to recover from the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho heading through the exit door - but the German tactician has set his sights on welcoming further reinforcements to Merseyside in the months ahead.

Liverpool to seek early agreement for Andre amid competition

Liverpool will attempt to have a deal in place to sign Andre ahead of the transfer window officially opening for business at the turn of the year, according to TEAMtalk, having continued to send scouts to watch him in action despite failing to seal a deal in the summer.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who has made 48 appearances during the current campaign, is on course to be given the green light to embark on a fresh challenge in January after Fluminense initially blocked his path to the Premier League due to refusing to sell one of their prised assets while targeting Copa Libertadores glory.

Andre has helped the Brazilian side to reach the competition's final, where they will face Boca Juniors on November 4, and he is expected to be the subject of a bid from Liverpool after their interest has refused to go away.

How Andre ranks vs his Fluminense teammates for statistical averages in the Brazilian top flight this season Interceptions 1st Passes per game 1st Tackles =1st Pass success percentage 3rd Blocks =5th All statistics according to WhoScored

It comes after the Merseyside outfit were left frustrated when multiple bids were pushed back by Fluminense ahead of the summer's September 1 deadline, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously telling GIVEMESPORT that the South American giants would only entertain sanctioning the 22-year-old's exit in 2024.

But Liverpool are facing a difficult task to lure Andre to Anfield as domestic rivals Arsenal have also added him to their shortlist of targets, while his contract situation also puts his current employers in a strong negotiating position because the Brazil international's agreement at the Maracana is not due to expire until the end of 2026.

Jones believes Klopp has failed to work out what his best midfield combination is during the early stages of the campaign, which has led to him maintaining a strong interest in Andre.

The respected journalist feels the Reds, whose bids included a proposal worth close to £22million ahead of the season getting underway, could succeed in reaching an agreement with Fluminense when the transfer window reopens.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They signed Wataru Endo, and I think that was a decent signing, but the feeling is that there is still one player missing. "We still see Liverpool signings that came in during the summer not necessarily being used in their best sense. We have seen Alexis Mac Allister coming deep at times and I still don't think they've sussed out exactly how to make this midfield work. "But Andre is definitely still one of the guys that they are tempted to sign. He has been looked at by various clubs, and this Brazilian market is clearly one that a lot of English sides are tapping into at the moment. This is a genuine link and a transfer that does have the potential to happen."

Liverpool aim to win race for £120m striker

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen, according to The Sun, after Klopp has turned his attentions towards adding more firepower to his attacking options.

The report suggests the Reds have sent scouts to watch the Nigeria international in action during the break from domestic football, having already found the back of the net six times in just 621 minutes of Serie A game time this term, but Chelsea and Arsenal are also looking to tempt him to the Premier League.

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid have been credited with an additional interest in Osimhen as the £120million price tag slapped on him by Napoli has not put his suitors off mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table in the coming months.

Read more: Jurgen Klopp's first Liverpool squad back in 2015 - where are they now?

The striker has become unsettled after his current employers appeared to mock him in videos posted on social media during the early stages of the campaign, leading to his agent threatening to take legal action.

Osimhen's contract situation could play into Liverpool's hands as he is due to enter the final 18 months of his current agreement, which is worth in the region of £90,500-per-week, at the turn of the year.