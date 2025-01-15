Liverpool could become embroiled in a transfer saga involving Real Madrid midfield star Aurelien Tchouameni in upcoming transfer windows, according to Fichajes.

The France international has seen his game time suffer slightly this season, while Arne Slot is aiming to bolster his squad to become the definitive best side in the Premier League after a superb start to his tenure on Merseyside.

It's easy to forget that Tchouameni is just 24 years of age. With 99 Ligue 1 appearances and 75 La Liga outings to his name already in his young career, alongside 38 caps for France, Tchouameni has also won nine major trophies in his career.

That experience alone makes him one of the world's top young midfielders, and Liverpool would be hard-pressed to find a better option as Arsenal move closer to securing Reds summer target Martin Zubimendi, but they could face competition from other clubs.

Report: Liverpool in Race to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni

The star has suitors from plenty of clubs but the Reds' standing makes them a frontrunner

The report from Fichajes states that Tchouameni has become the centre of attention in Europe, with Liverpool tussling with others to sign the French enforcer.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to entertain offers for the 'phenomenon', who hasn't met expectations in recent seasons - but they will still look to bring in a large fee for his services, with the club reportedly looking at around £67m for his services having paid £85m for him in 2022.

The potential departure of the Frenchman promises to be one of the 'most closely watched operations' in the January transfer market, with Liverpool also being rivalled by Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City for the former Monaco star's signature.

PSG are thought to be leading the 'list of suitors' for Tchouameni's signature, but Liverpool have maintained a constant interest in Tchouameni, even before he moved to the Spanish giants from Monaco. Slot's recruitment team are looking for a player to compete with Ryan Gravenberch, with the Dutchman competing at an extremely high level this season - and, in order to keep him at those levels, competition and fresh legs in Tchouameni could be ideal for Slot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aurelien Tchouameni scored in his first World Cup, with the opener in the 2022 quarter-final against England.

City's interest is also noted, with Rodri being out for most of the season, and it has left them needing a holding midfielder - which Tchouameni could be perfect for under Pep Guardiola.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-01-25.

