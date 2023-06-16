Liverpool will only allow Caoimhin Kelleher to seal his Anfield departure if a 'stupidly high' bid is lodged, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp has wasted no time in bolstering his squad, splashing out £35million on Alexis Mac Allister, but there are likely to be further incomings and outgoings from the Reds' ranks.

Liverpool transfer news - Caoimhin Kelleher

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are expecting Kelleher to move onto pastures new as he is ready to be a first-choice goalkeeper.

The report suggests the Merseyside giants are keen to keep the Irishman on their books, but Klopp has also publicly stated that a huge offer would tempt the Reds into sanctioning his exit.

Kelleher is not short of admirers as it is understood that Kelleher has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, along with clubs across Europe.

It has emerged that Liverpool will find it difficult to hold onto the 24-year-old if a bid worth £25million is put on the table by one of his suitors as he is keen to secure more game-time.

But a permanent move away from Anfield may not be the only option as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kelleher could seek a loan switch.

What has Ste Hoare said about Kelleher?

Hoare believes Liverpool will have no reason to cash in on Kelleher unless a lucrative bid that cannot be refused is tabled.

The RedmenTV presenter feels an offer will only be accepted if it means they have enough cash to buy a suitable replacement as Adrian will not move up the pecking order and become Klopp's second-choice goalkeeper.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "Unless the fee is stupidly high, where you can sell him and then get a goalkeeper who is willing to be a number two and good enough for half his price, it wouldn't make sense.

"I would never be comfortable with Adrian. I don't think it means anything about Kelleher because Adrian will never be number two again."

Should Liverpool sell Kelleher this summer?

Kelleher found game-time difficult to come by during the 2022/23 campaign and, according to Transfermarkt, he was limited to just 360 minutes of first-team action.

In fact, the final day draw with Southampton was the shot-stopper's only Premier League outing of the entire season, but there is no doubt that Klopp is a huge fan.

The Liverpool chief has previously claimed that Kelleher is 'exceptional', while he has quickly become one of the best second-choice options between the sticks in the English top flight.

He has kept 10 clean sheets in his first 21 senior appearances, which emphasises that he is a safe pair of hands.

While Liverpool should do all they can to convince Kelleher to stay on board, they may be left with little choice but to sell the £32,000-per-week man if he pushes for an exit.