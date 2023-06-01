Liverpool are expected to make Alexis Mac Allister the first Anfield arrival of the summer as negotiations over personal terms are 'very advanced' with the Brighton & Hove Albion star, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving when their respective contracts expire at the end of the month, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his midfield options.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are planning to finalise the deal which would bring Mac Allister to Merseyside next week.

The respected journalist suggests the Reds are close to agreeing personal terms with the Argentina international, who is currently on a contract worth £50,000-per-week at Brighton.

It is understood that Liverpool are willing to meet the £70million price tag placed on Mac Allister by his current employers, while his representatives have been holding discussions with a number of admirers.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT the World Cup winner will be 'very excited' ahead of the big-money switch.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that he is expecting Mac Allister, who was seen in tears after a defeat to Aston Villa on the final day of the season, to move onto pastures new.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mac Allister?

Jacobs understands that Liverpool are on the cusp of agreeing personal terms with Mac Allister, although they still need to negotiate a fee with Brighton.

The journalist is confident that the 24-year-old will become the first signing of the transfer window as the Reds look to revamp their squad.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Alexis Mac Allister always wanted to leave right at the beginning of the window, and he made that clear to Brighton.

"There was an understanding, when he signed his new deal just before the World Cup, that he would be allowed to leave at the end of the season, which is what gives Liverpool confidence.

"Those personal terms are basically done and it is a very advanced deal on the player side. Then it's all about agreeing a fee with Brighton, but I think Mac Allister will be the first through the door as far as Liverpool are concerned."

Are Liverpool facing competition for Mac Allister's signature?

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have entered the race for Mac Allister's signature after Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as their boss earlier this week.

The report suggests the creative midfielder has been earmarked as a target by his fellow countryman, while Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo could also head to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, respected Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City and Manchester United are looking hijack a move to Liverpool after entering the race for Mac Allister's signature, while Arsenal remain interested.

The South American is eager to compete in the Champions League, a competition Liverpool will not compete in next season, but they still appear to be in pole position to acquire his services.