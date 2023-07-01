Liverpool could secure a 'very well-priced emerging talent' by ensuring Southampton star Romeo Lavia heads to Anfield instead of one of their Premier League rivals, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already sealed the £35million acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister earlier this month, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is seeking further reinforcements ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to MailOnline, Liverpool have become the latest club to join the race for Lavia after enquiring about the central midfielder's availability.

The report suggests Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in striking a deal after Southampton suffered relegation to the Championship.

It is understood that Liverpool and Chelsea have overtaken Arsenal in the hunt for Lavia's signature, while an agreement could be reached if a £40million bid is tabled.

Liverpool have already made inroads ahead of potentially testing Southampton's resolve after holding discussions with the teenager's representatives.

RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lavia would be a positive addition to Klopp's squad, while he could break into the starting line-up.

What has Dean Jones said about Lavia?

Jones understands that Liverpool pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, who eventually completed a move worth up to £115million to Real Madrid earlier this month, due to wanting to spend less cash.

As a result, the respected journalist believes a move for Lavia is a no-brainer as Klopp looks to bolster his options.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The whole point of them making this song and dance about not going for Jude Bellingham was that they were going to put their money into better value deals and wouldn't be buying premium price players.

"Romeo Lavia is a very well-priced emerging talent that I really don't think you could turn your nose up at when he is at the £40million mark."

What would Lavia add to Liverpool's squad?

Sofascore data highlights that Lavia averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 0.8 clearances per Premier League outing last season.

With that being the case, it is clear that the £38,000-per-week man would add more bite to Liverpool's midfield as they aim to improve on a disappointing campaign which saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

Although Lavia was unable to keep Southampton in the top flight after completing a £14million switch from Manchester City last summer, he certainly caught the eye with his performances.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has described the 19-year-old Belgium international as 'incredible', further emphasising that he would be a shrewd Liverpool signing.

Klopp should move quickly to fight off stiff competition for Lavia, who has made 29 Premier League appearances during the early stages of his career.