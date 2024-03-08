Highlights Liverpool could hand leading roles to Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes as they plot changes behind the scenes.

The Reds have been on the lookout for a new sporting director since Jorg Schmadtke left Anfield following the closure of the winter transfer window.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that it has been planned for Hughes to work with Edwards if they make a breakthrough in negotiations.

Liverpool could be forced into making two appointments if they succeed in luring Michael Edwards back to Anfield as he is keen to work alongside Richard Hughes, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Bournemouth technical director could head back to familiar surroundings instead.

The Reds are in limbo ahead of the summer transfer window as they are currently without a recruitment chief, thanks to Jorg Schmadtke sealing his departure after the winter deadline on February 1, and it has resulted in Fenway Sports Group being on the lookout for a long-term replacement.

Edwards, who brought the curtain down on more a decade at Liverpool by stepping down as their sporting director less than two years ago, is being targeted by key figures behind the scenes as they continue making preparations for a new era on the red half of Merseyside.

Henry Holds Fresh Talks Over Edwards Return

The Liverpool hierarchy have held face-to-face discussions with Edwards over sealing a return to Anfield, according to the Telegraph, after Fenway Sports Group have decided that they are keen to hand him a pivotal role as they continue planning for boss Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the season.

The report suggests that the 44-year-old met with the likes of Michael Gordon and John W. Henry, who led a £300million takeover of the Reds in October 2010, and it is likely that he would oversee football operations if he agrees to head back to familiar surroundings after making it clear that he has no interest in being installed as the new sporting director.

Liverpool have refused to give up on their pursuit of Edwards as they initially stepped up their interest by making contact with him in January, when the outgoing Schmadtke had reached the final days of his short-term contract, but they suffered a blow when he snubbed the opportunity to return to Merseyside.

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Fenway Sports Group are seeking a swift response from Tottenham Hotspur's former chief analyst, having earmarked him as their first-choice target to guide the Reds into the post-Klopp era, while Hughes will also be on their shortlist of potential behind-the-scenes acquisitions.

Hughes is set to leave his post as Bournemouth's technical director at the end of the season, after informing the Cherries' hierarchy of his wish to embark on a fresh challenge towards the end of 2023, and his upcoming departure from the Vitality Stadium has resulted in strong links to Liverpool, Newcastle United and a host of Italian clubs.

It is understood that the Premier League leaders are interested in appointing the Scotsman as their new sporting director after admiring the job he has done on the south coast, but it is thought that he has already decided which club he is looking to join ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The top 17 most expensive signings in Liverpool's entire history have come since John W. Henry gained ownership of the club

Ben Jacobs - Hughes Could Join Edwards in Sealing Anfield Arrival

Jacobs understands that Hughes is unlikely to head to Newcastle or Roma, handing Liverpool a potential boost, but the possibility of heading to Atalanta has not been ruled out as he already has an affinity with the Serie A club after coming through their youth system during his playing days.

The reputable journalist is aware that Fenway Sports Group are looking to secure the 44-year-old if they are also successful in negotiations with Edwards, but they could look at alternative targets if they are unable to convince their leading contender to return to Anfield.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Hughes going to Newcastle or Roma is being downplayed by sources, so there are not many other vacancies out there. Atalanta could be a possibility because that is where he started his career, and he is fluent in Italian. "Although it's largely being downplayed by those close to Edwards at this stage, if Liverpool somehow pull off a Michael Edwards return, it has always been believed that Hughes would come and work with him. "But if Liverpool don't get Edwards, maybe they will move in another direction from Hughes."

Liverpool Playing Catch Up in Alonso Race

Liverpool have fallen behind Bayern Munich in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new boss, according to the Telegraph, as the reigning Bundesliga champions have already held preliminary discussions with the Bayer Leverkusen chief's representatives about taking over at the Allianz Arena.

The report suggests that the Bavarian giants are increasingly confident that they have the advantage in their bid to hire the Spanish tactician, but they are still facing competition from Anfield as Fenway Sports Group are refusing to give up on persuading him to head to familiar surroundings after making 210 appearances for the Reds in his playing days.

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are 'likely' to interview Alonso, which should come as little surprise as he has posted a better points-per-game ratio than Klopp this season and his Leverkusen side have still not been defeated in any competitions.

Xabi Alonso's managerial statistics in the Bundesliga compared to Jurgen Klopp's Premier League figures this season Xabi Alonso Jurgen Klopp Matches 24 27 Won 20 19 Drawn 4 6 Lost 0 2 Goals for 61 64 Goals against 16 25 Points-per-game 2.67 2.33 Statistics correct as of 08/03/2024

It is understood that Bayern are so desperate to beat Liverpool to Alonso's services, having seen him mastermind his current employers' push for the German top flight title, that they are prepared to make him the highest-paid manager in Bundesliga history by handing him a £20million-a-year pay package.

