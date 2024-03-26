Highlights Liverpool looks to have become an ideal destination for Atalanta talisman Teun Koopmeiners ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Netherlands international has informed his current employers that he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge in the summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Koopmeiners' arrival would strike fear into Premier League defences ahead of next term.

Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners appears to be 'becoming open to the move' to Anfield ahead of the summer window opening for business, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Atalanta star would make the Reds a 'devastating' force in the final third of the pitch as they prepare to enter a new era.

The Premier League title-chasers have a number of testing months ahead of them as Jurgen Klopp is set to step down as the Merseyside giants' boss at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy', leading to key figures behind the scenes being tasked with identifying the German tactician's successor.

After Michael Edwards was tempted into returning to Liverpool as the chief executive of football for Fenway Sports Group, Richard Hughes also agreed to become the new sporting director in the summer, allowing the hierarchy to start putting plans in place for the dugout and reinforcements on the pitch.

Reds Readying Opening Proposal for Koopmeiners

Liverpool are ready to part with close to £52million as they look to win the race for Koopmeiners, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, despite there being ongoing uncertainty over who will be in charge next season as they have been impressed when following him closely during a productive campaign for Atalanta.

The report suggests that putting that fee on the table would meet the Serie A outfit's demands for the attacking midfielder, who has racked up 12 goals and four assists in all competitions this season, while Bayer Leverkusen chief Xabi Alonso - a leading managerial target for the Reds - is a well-documented major admirer.

Koopmeiners has boosted Liverpool's hopes of acquiring his services after admitting that he has informed Atalanta of his wish to embark on a fresh challenge in the summer, while he would be interested in exploring a switch to the Premier League despite enjoying his life in Italy.

Teun Koopmeiners' statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Alexis Mac Allister this season Teun Koopmeiners Alexis Mac Allister Shots on target percentage 32.5 21.7 Key passes 2.02 1.34 Shots 1.72 1.14 Passes into the penalty area 1.29 0.95 Goals 0.43 0.15 Expected goals 0.23 0.10 Statistics correct as of 25/03/2024

It is understood that Liverpool are mulling over whether to open negotiations when Atalanta head to Anfield in the Europa League quarter-finals next month, with it becoming increasingly complicated for fellow suitors Juventus to strike a deal for Koopmeiners thanks to his lucrative price tag.

Although the Reds' hopes of fighting off the Bianconeri have improved, they could be forced to battle it out with arch-rivals Manchester United for the 26-year-old's signature as boss Erik ten Hag has sent scouts to watch his fellow countryman in action ahead of potentially lodging an offer in the coming months.

Newcastle United and Napoli were also among the sides queuing up for Koopmeiners during the winter window, only for him to remain on Atalanta's books for the remainder of the season, while Tottenham Hotspur have joined Liverpool as the frontrunners to reach a summer agreement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Teun Koopmeiners has registered at least three key passes in eight Serie A outings this season, with his highest tally of five coming during Atalanta's 1-0 win at Bologna in December

Dean Jones - Koopmeiners Would be Unbelievable Addition to Premier League

Jones understands that Newcastle's pursuit of Koopmeiners has waned after they were unable to lure him to St James' Park midway through the season, opening the door for Liverpool to potentially pounce and bag a midfielder who has the quality to take their threat in the final third of the pitch to another level.

The reputable journalist believes that the Netherlands international's public comments on having an interest in testing himself in the Premier League hints that he is open to heading to Anfield ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, while Atalanta's underwhelming form in Serie A could have an impact on his decision to seek a move.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Teun Koopmeiners would be an unbelievable addition to the Premier League. There is long-standing interest in him from Newcastle. While that evaporated, the club now really gaining traction with a move for him are Liverpool. "I do think there is a slot there at Liverpool that they might look towards filling and if they got Koopmeiners, their potential would be pretty devastating. "The fact he is adding fuel to the fire now by talking about life in England definitely suggests he is becoming open to the move, and that might be in mind with the fact Atalanta have not quite kicked on at the top end of the table this season."

Real Madrid Keeping Tabs on Alexander-Arnold Amid Contract Uncertainty

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, having been put on red alert due to the England international's current employers stopping short of opening discussions over fresh terms.

The Italian journalist suggests that the 25-year-old has given no indications on whether he would be interested in swapping his boyhood club for the Bernabeu, but time is running out for the Reds to negotiate a new deal with their academy graduate as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his £180,000-per-week agreement in the summer.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that convincing Alexander-Arnold to put pen-to-paper on a new contract will be among Edwards' first objectives, but he will be keen to discover who is in line to replace Klopp at the helm before committing his long-term future to Liverpool.

