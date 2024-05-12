Highlights Fenway Sports Group and other key personnel behind the scenes are certain that Darwin Nunez will develop even further at Liverpool.

The Uruguayan has worked his way onto Barcelona's radar as they are searching for a long-term Robert Lewandowski replacement.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has ruled out the possibility of Liverpool cashing in on Nunez as they believe they have a huge talent on their hands.

Liverpool will not consider selling Darwin Nunez as members of the hierarchy are adamant that he can 'develop into something even more special' at Anfield, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Uruguay international will feature at the forefront of incoming boss Arne Slot's plans.

The Reds are entering a critical period in their history as boss Jurgen Klopp is preparing to step down from his position following the Premier League high-flyers' final clash of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers next week, and Fenway Sports Group need to ensure they get the appointment of his successor correct.

Slot is in line to replace the former Borussia Dortmund chief, thanks to Liverpool agreeing a compensation package worth up to £9.4million with his current employers Feyenoord, and the Dutchman will be handed the opportunity to make alterations to the squad he inherits during the summer transfer window.

Nunez Earmarked as Possible Replacement for Lewandowski at Barcelona

Nunez has been identified as a target for Barcelona as they have set their sights on cashing in on first-choice frontman Robert Lewandowski, according to The Sun, having been warned by La Liga that they need to slash their wage bill to just over £174million in order to avoid breaching financial regulations.

The report suggests that the four-time Champions League winners are confident that they will be able to meet Liverpool's demands for the 24-year-old, who became his current employers' most expensive acquisition of all-time when he completed a £85million switch from Benfica in June 2022, as they will raise cash by overseeing a summer clear-out.

Statistics highlight that Nunez has been outperforming Lewandowski in various metrics since the season got underway, and he has fuelled speculation that he is ready to embark on a fresh challenge by deleting all Liverpool-related photographs from his Instagram account earlier this month.

Darwin Nunez's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Robert Lewandowski Darwin Nunez Robert Lewandowski Shots on target percentage 42.9 39.8 Shots 4.71 3.03 Shot-creating actions 3.54 2.12 Key passes 1.48 0.91 Expected goals 0.73 0.63 Assists 0.36 0.29 Statistics correct as of 10/05/2024

Although transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Slot would not entertain sanctioning the striker's departure if Mohamed Salah also walks away from Merseyside in the coming months, he has warned that his exit could be considered after Klopp was the driving force behind his arrival.

Ben Jacobs - Fenway Sports Group Have High Hopes for Nunez

Jacobs understands that Liverpool will not entertain offloading Nunez when the transfer window reopens as members of Fenway Sports Group, along with incoming sporting director Richard Hughes, are confident that he is capable of becoming even more of a productive influence in the final third of the pitch.

The respected journalist is aware that the South American - who has four years remaining on his £140,000-per-week contract - has been earmarked as a key figure heading into the early stages of Slot's reign, and he will play a pivotal role as the Reds look to transition from Klopp's style of play to meeting his successor's demands.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is a real appreciation for Darwin Nunez, and there's a feeling within Liverpool that a lot of the criticism towards him is very unfair. "There is also a belief that we're not dealing with a finished product in Nunez either, so getting rid of him now would be counterproductive and go against the belief within Liverpool that he can develop into something even more special. "Liverpool are not thinking about selling Darwin Nunez. They're thinking about him being one of the foundations at the front end of the field that helps with this transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot, so I would expect the noise to quell as the window goes on. "When Liverpool are back for pre-season and preparing for the new campaign, I think people will start to realise that Nunez remains an important part of the club's future."

Reds Playing Waiting Game in Pacho Pursuit

Liverpool have stopped short of entering negotiations for Willian Pacho despite the transfer window being set to reopen in the coming weeks, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, but Eintracht Frankfurt are braced for a potential bid during the early stages of Slot's spell in the hot-seat.

The reputable reporter suggests that the Reds will be forced to pay as much as £51million if they want to land the Ecuadorian centre-back as his current employers are in a strong negotiating position thanks to four years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £13,000-per-week.

