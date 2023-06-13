Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could pull off a 'good signing' by luring Southampton star Romeo Lavia to Anfield, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have already bolstered their squad this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister completing a £35million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion, but further reinforcements may be drafted in.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, Liverpool do not want to be dragged into a bidding war with Chelsea as they look to make Lavia their second acquisition in a matter of days.

The report suggests the Merseyside giants have made contact with the Belgium international's representatives, but they are seeking assurances that he only wants to head to Anfield before upping the ante in their pursuit.

It is understood that Chelsea have also opened talks with Lavia, which has complicated matters for Liverpool chief Klopp as he seeks fresh faces.

Manchester City, who have a £40million buyback clause which cannot be activated until next summer, and Arsenal are further admirers of the central midfielder.

Southampton are expected to demand up to £50million for Lavia, but it appears that has not deterred Liverpool as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are monitoring his situation.

What has Ste Hoare said about Lavia?

Hoare believes Liverpool would be making a shrewd investment if they fight off stiff competition and win the race for Lavia's services.

The RedmenTV presenter feels the Southampton teenager is capable of making an immediate impact on Merseyside.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "Lavia is intriguing, and I think he is one that Liverpool are looking at. I think he is a very good player and would be a good signing.

"Liverpool need players who can come in and play right now. Is he ready to do that? He probably is. I know he is only young, but I actually think he is.

"I think he is of the quality where he could get into the team. Maybe not every game, but he will certainly be a viable option. Southampton were dreadful, but he was one of the few shining lights for them."

Would Lavia be a good signing for Liverpool?

FBref data highlights that Lavia averaged more blocks, interceptions and a better pass completion ratio per 90 minutes than James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the 2022/23 campaign.

With the midfield trio on their way out of Anfield, after their respective contracts were not extended, it could be argued that the 19-year-old would be an upgrade.

Former England international Rio Ferdinand, speaking on BT Sport via MailOnline, has also claimed that Lavia is 'tremendous' when in possession.

That is something that will attract Klopp, while he will not need to be given time to adjust to the Premier League after already racking up 29 appearances in the competition.

Although Lavia was unable to stop Southampton dropping into the Championship, the £38,000-per-week man would still be an astute signing for Liverpool.