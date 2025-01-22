Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave when his contract expires next summer, former Red Jermaine Pennant has predicted while speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

Real Madrid are eager to bring Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu, and he's eyed as Dani Carvajal's long-term heir. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that reports from Spain suggesting the 26-year-old has agreed to join the La Liga giants are premature. He's still yet to make a decision about his future beyond this season.

Alexander-Arnold has spent his entire career at Anfield and rose through the youth ranks of his boyhood club before becoming one of the Premier League's most highly-regarded right-backs. The 33-cap England international has made 20 league appearances this season, posting one goal and five assists. He's won every major trophy on offer while with the Merseysiders.

Pennant: I Think Trent Will Leave Liverpool

The Reds' Vice-Captain Could Join Real Madrid In The Summer

Pennant knows all about transfer sagas, having moved from Arsenal to Birmingham City in 2005 before arriving at Anfield a year later from St Andrew's. The former Liverpool winger gave his take on Alexander-Arnold's contract situation and teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, whose current deals are also up in the summer:

"I'm feeling confident that Van Dijk's going to stay. I think Trent will go. With Salah, he's going to want to play Champions League football. He's going to want to play in the big competitions. I don't see him going to Saudi in the summer. I think for him, it's not about money. So I think there potentially could be a deal there as well, maybe another year. "I think those two [Van Dijk and Salah] will stay personally, and Trent will go. If I had to keep just one, I'd probably keep Virgil."

Trent Alexander-Arnold Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 1 Assists 5 Expected Assists (xA) 5.86 Big Chances Created 13 Key Passes 2.3 Accurate Long Balls 3.9 (42%) Accurate Crosses 1.7 (28%) Ground Duels Won 2.9 (48%)

Alexander-Arnold has refused to go public about the progress of contract talks and his stance over a potential move to Madrid. He told reporters earlier this month that he wanted to be a Liverpool player this season at the minimum. He purportedly earns £180,000 per week, the club's third-highest earner behind Salah (£350,000) and Van Dijk (£220,000).

The Premier League's top-assisting full-back in history has been vital for Arne Slot this season. He's helped the Reds race towards the Premier League title and lead the UEFA Champions League standings.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/01/2025.

