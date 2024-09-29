Liverpool will face competition from both Manchester United and Man City if they pursue a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, according to reports, as they prepare for the possibility of life without Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s been a positive start to the season for Arne Slot’s Reds with four wins from their opening five Premier League games, while they also kicked their Champions League campaign off with a win away at AC Milan.

Liverpool overcame West Ham at Anfield in the EFL Cup midweek to line up a round of 16 tie against Brighton. They are the current holders of the cup competition after they beat Chelsea in the final in February. But the squad is yet to be bolstered too much, and that could change in 2025.

Liverpool ‘Interested’ in Frimpong

The 23-year-old is wanted by clubs across Europe

Leverkusen’s Frimpong has long been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club after they stormed to a league title under Xabi Alonso last season. The versatile defender was a regular in the team as they won 28 of their 34 games, and his performances have seen his style of play likened to that of legendary Barcelona star Dani Alves.

According to Football Insider, Frimpong is a player on Liverpool’s radar as they consider their right back options. The article suggests the Dutchman’s arrival would allow Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield, while the England star's contract situation is also still up in the air and he could move on.

Frimpong’s ability to play in either defence or midfield makes him an interesting prospect for clubs, and his €40million (£33.4million) release clause means he wouldn't be too expensive either. However, the article does also note that the Merseyside club have no urgency to sign the 23-year-old due to the recent emergence of Conor Bradley. The Northern Ireland international broke into Liverpool's first team set up under Jurgen Klopp last season and remains a strong understudy to Alexander-Arnold in that position.

Jeremie Frimpong 2024/25 stats for Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions Stat: Appearances 7 Goals 1 Assists 4 Minutes played 374

The defender began his career in Manchester City’s youth system, but moved to Celtic back in 2019. In January 2021, he completed a move to the Bundesliga club, and he remains under contract until the summer of 2028. The report also notes that Celtic will be entitled to 30% of any profit made from his sale due to a clause inserted into the deal when he was sold to Leverkusen over three years ago.

Man Utd and Man City ready to ‘rival’ Liverpool

They are also interested in Frimpong

Also according to Football Insider Manchester City and Manchester United are ready to rival Liverpool for Frimpong’s signature, despite opting against triggering his release clause during the most recent summer transfer window.

However, both City and United are keen on signing him as he’s continued his outstanding form from last season into the new campaign. Kyle Walker is currently Pep Guardiola’s first choice right back, but he will be 35 at the end of the current season.

Erik ten Hag bolstered his defensive ranks in the transfer window and signed right back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, with the two having worked together at Ajax previously.

Although Frimpong was born in the Netherlands, he joined City’s academy system aged just nine. He progressed through their ranks and was a regular in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 28/09/24)