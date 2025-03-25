Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is carefully considering when to go public with his plans to leave Anfield for La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid on a free transfer after details of the contract he is poised to sign at the Bernabeu have emerged, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds are on course to get their hands on the Premier League title in the coming weeks, despite Federico Chiesa being the only acquisition since Arne Slot's arrival in the hot-seat when he completed a £12.5million switch from Juventus less than 12 months ago, but their squad is set to get a makeover during the summer.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is preparing to join Liverpool ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, having stayed with Valencia for the entirety of the current season after an agreement worth up to £29million was reached in August, but Alexander-Arnold is poised to head through the Merseyside giants' exit door.

Alexander-Arnold Poised to Announce Switch

England international has decided to join Real Madrid from Reds

Alexander-Arnold is set to confirm his decision to swap Liverpool for Real Madrid after details of the terms he has agreed with his admirers have been leaked, according to GMS sources, but he is taking time to think about how he wants to address the situation with the fans of his current employers.

The Reds were aware that they were facing an uphill battle to convince their academy graduate to pen fresh terms at Anfield when last season's Champions League winners made him their priority target, leading to fears that he will depart as a free agent when his £180,000-per-week deal expires at the end of June.

GMS sources have been informed that Alexander-Arnold's deep ties to Liverpool and the fact that they have been attempting to add to their trophy cabinet resulted in him wanting to hold off going public with his decision to leave until necessary, but he is edging towards confirming his imminent switch to Real Madrid due to details of the contract on offer coming to light.

The currently injured right-back - who has been holding conversations with Los Blancos since he was able to enter face-to-face discussions with overseas suitors in January - is in line to pocket in excess of £220,000-per-week in the Spanish capital after agreeing personal terms and a five-year deal, but he is yet to officially put pen-to-paper.

More details of Alexander-Arnold's contract are expected to emerge soon after media outlets in Spain have seen the international break as an ideal time to confirm details of the move, GMS sources have learned, while any fears of him making a U-turn and deciding to extend his Liverpool career have been eliminated.

Alexander-Arnold Decided Future Last Month

Right-back gave assurances after winter transfer window closed

GMS sources have been told that Real Madrid were first given assurances that Alexander-Arnold wanted to complete a switch from Liverpool when he agreed to join them after the winter transfer window slammed shut last month, but the La Liga title-chasers had been eager to keep details of the proposed contract under wraps.

The right-back, who has been described as 'outstanding' by former Reds chief Jurgen Klopp, has made the decision that he wants to embark on a fresh challenge despite having a strong affinity with his boyhood club's fanbase and making himself one of the first names on the team sheet since breaking into the senior squad.

Real Madrid initially avoided divulging details of Alexander-Arnold's move out of respect to Liverpool and wanting to avoid the imminent switch coming to light when they could still face each other in the Champions League, GMS sources understand, but they have had a firm belief that he is poised to head to Spain for a prolonged period.

Slot is looking to bolster his options in the full-back positions ahead of an expected title defence and, although he will not be a direct replacement for the Bernabeu-bound 26-year-old, GMS sources recently revealed that Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez is likely to be among the fresh faces to arrive at Anfield during the summer.

