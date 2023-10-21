Highlights Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Jamal Musiala and have set their sights on winning the race for his signature.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are also understood to be among the Germany international's admirers.

Musiala has grown frustrated by a lack of game time during the early stages of the campaign.

Liverpool have been 'scouting' Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala after boss Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on acquiring some of the Bundesliga's leading talent, and transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on whether a January move to Anfield is on the cards.

Although the Reds spent close to £150million on Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo as their midfield was given a new look during the summer window, further reinforcements could be drafted in at the turn of the year.

Liverpool see opportunity to swoop in for Musiala

Liverpool have set their sights on winning the race to sign Musiala, according to German media outlet Bild, but are facing stiff competition from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid after both clubs have sensed an opportunity to pounce.

The report suggests Klopp is waiting in the wings as the 20-year-old, who found the back of the net 16 times and provided his teammates with the same number of assists last season, is growing disgruntled after falling down the pecking order and regularly finding himself on the bench this term.

Although Musiala's £91,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, putting Bayern in a strong negotiating position if admirers test their resolve when the transfer window reopens, Liverpool have been boosted by his agents refusing to open discussions over fresh terms at the Allianz Arena.

But the reigning Bundesliga champions are confident of tempting the Germany international to sign on the dotted line next year, when they are planning to hold talks over an internal agreement, despite Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea joining Liverpool in wanting to lure him to the Premier League.

But Bayern's hopes of handing Musiala a new contract could be dented by him being afforded just 578 minutes of action - ahead of Saturday's trip to Mainz - since the campaign got underway, with head coach Thomas Tuchel only naming him in his starting line-up twice in the Bundesliga.

Jamal Musiala's season-by-season record at Bayern Munich Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019/20 1 0 0 0 0 2020/21 37 7 1 0 0 2021/22 40 8 6 2 0 2022/23 47 16 16 2 0 2023/24 8 1 2 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including October 20, 2023

Liverpool are long-term admirers of the Chelsea academy product, having also shown an interest last year, but he was unwilling to embark on a new challenge at that stage and then-Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had made it clear that a deal would not be forthcoming.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that former club Chelsea were also keen on swooping in for Musiala during the final hours of the summer window, but it was impossible to tempt the German giants into sanctioning his exit with so little time to source a replacement.

Jones believes Liverpool's chances of luring Musiala away from Bayern midway through the season are minimal as they are unwilling to entertain cashing in despite his lack of regular game time.

The respected journalist rates the attacking midfielder highly, putting him in the same bracket as Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, but fears the Merseyside outfit will not profit from watching him in action in the forthcoming transfer window.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Jamal Musiala is being linked to Liverpool, but the verdict I have from Bayern's end of this suggests that story is heading straight towards a brick wall because there is no intention to sell at all right now. "This is a player that is in the same bracket as Jude Bellingham, and I don't get the impression they are going to sell him any time soon, with him contracted until 2026. "Liverpool are being linked with quite a few players at German clubs at the moment - Leroy Sane and Donyell Malen have been talked about as well - so maybe this Musiala link comes as part of that scouting. "Have Liverpool watched him? Of course, they would have. But are they going to sign him? I can't see it happening any time soon."

Klopp looking to smash transfer record

Musiala is not the only Bayern star Klopp wants to recruit as, according to the Mirror, Liverpool have earmarked Sane as their first-choice target to replace Mohamed Salah and are willing to shatter their transfer record in order to reach an agreement.

The report suggests Klopp is eager to lure the Germany international back to the Premier League and beat Real Madrid to his services by forking out more than the £85million which resulted in Darwin Nunez becoming the most expensive acquisition in the Merseyside outfit's history when he joined from Benfica last year.

Read more: Jurgen Klopp's first Liverpool squad back in 2015 - where are they now?

Liverpool are looking to take advantage of Sane's precarious contract situation as he is set to enter the final 18 months of his £281,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, but Bayern have already shown that they are not keen to sanction his exit.

That is because the Reds explored a deadline day swoop for the 27-year-old during the summer window, having seen Al-Ittihad up the ante in their pursuit of talisman Salah, but a move away from Bavaria could not be rubber-stamped.

In a potential blow for Liverpool, Bayern are preparing to open discussions over fresh terms with Sane and his representatives, with them being eager to tie him down to a new five-year deal which would keep him on board until 2028.