The Reds could be forced to pay a world-record fee if they look to secure the Spanish tactician as the outgoing Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes that Fenway Sports Group will be confident of being able to persuade Alonso to return to Anfield.

Liverpool will be 'very confident' of being able to entice Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso into replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout if they make their move, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Fenway Sports Group will not be rushed into holding discussions by fellow suitors Bayern Munich.

The Reds hierarchy are on the hunt for a new manager to take the club into the 2024/25 campaign as German tactician Klopp sent shockwaves through the football community by confirming that he will step down at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy' during a trophy-laden reign.

Alonso made 210 appearances for Liverpool during his playing career, meaning that heading to Merseyside would result in him returning to familiar surroundings, but his impressive stint at the Leverkusen helm has resulted in the Premier League title-chasers not being his only admirers.

Bayern Ahead of Reds in Alonso Race After Holding Talks

Bayern have stolen a march on Liverpool in the race to appoint Alonso as their new chief as the reigning Bundesliga champions have already held preliminary discussions with the Spanish tactician's representatives, according to the Telegraph, and there is growing confidence at the Allianz Arena that they will reach an agreement.

The report suggests that the Bavarian giants' board have identified the former Real Sociedad B head coach as their first-choice target after it was decided that current boss Thomas Tuchel will depart at the end of the season, but Fenway Sports Group are refusing to give up in their attempts to hijack the potential move.

Liverpool would have to pay close to a world-record fee for a manager if they attempt to steal Alonso away from Leverkusen as a compensation package worth in the region of £21million will have to be paid, but statistics highlight that he has registered a better points-per-game ratio than Klopp this season.

Xabi Alonso's managerial record in the Bundesliga compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League this season Xabi Alonso Jurgen Klopp Matches 25 28 Won 21 19 Drawn 4 7 Lost 0 2 Goals for 63 65 Goals against 16 26 Points-per-game 2.68 2.29 All statistics correct as of 11/03/2024

It is understood that Alonso is open to succeeding Tuchel in the Bayern dugout at the end of the campaign - which will come as a blow to Liverpool - but he does not have a release clause which becomes active until the summer of 2025, meaning that lengthy negotiations may need to be held to whisk him away from the Bay Arena.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Liverpool are preparing an offer and hoping it will be enough to convince the 42-year-old to head to Anfield, while Fenway Sports Group are confident of being able to fight off the stiff competition from other suitors in the summer.

But it is not a foregone conclusion that Alonso will move onto pastures new in the coming months as Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has revealed that there is confidence behind the scenes that he will opt against jumping ship due to his contract situation and gaining assurances that his squad will not be dismantled when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xabi Alonso shattered the German record for the longest unbeaten run when his Bayer Leverkusen side made it 33 matches without defeat thanks to sealing a 2-1 win over Mainz last month

Ben Jacobs - Fenway Sports Group Calm in Hunt for Klopp Successor

Jacobs understands that Alonso will avoid the temptation to rush into a decision over his future as he is keen to assess his options, while there is a possibility of him wanting to hold off leaving Leverkusen for another 12 months due to the possibility of the Real Madrid job being on offer.

Although Bayern have been attempting to lure the former midfielder to the Allianz Arena, the respected journalist is aware that the advances will not have an impact on Liverpool's plans as they are calm about the situation and confident that their pitch will be enough to make a switch to Anfield his preferred choice.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Alonso is not going to make any quick decisions. He is going to listen to any options and then decide if he wants to leave now or stay at Leverkusen. "Obviously, if he stays at Leverkusen, he might have the opportunity to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in 2025 as well. When Alonso knows that three of his former clubs are interested in him, to some degree, he is not going to be pushed by any one club into making a decision on anything other than his timescale. "That is why, regardless of how quick Bayern may be trying to move, it won't make the blindest bit of difference to Liverpool. If they choose to approach Alonso, Liverpool won't feel pressured to do that any sooner just because Bayern are there. "Liverpool have always been aware that Bayern will be one of the names that are also chasing after Alonso, so I expect Liverpool to be very calm and discreet about the situation. "I'm sure they will also be very confident in their own pitch for whichever manager they choose to make the number one choice."

Liverpool Identify Three Managerial Alternatives to Alonso

Liverpool have pinpointed Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Ruben Amorim as potential alternatives to Alonso, according to Football Insider, but the Reds will continue pushing for the Leverkusen boss as he is their top target ahead of Klopp's fast-approaching exit.

The report suggests that Sporting head coach Amorim - who has a release clause worth £10million written into his contract - is highly-regarded by Fenway Sports Group, while De Zerbi has impressed the hierarchy during his Brighton & Hove Albion reign and Nagelsmann could be available after leading Germany at Euro 2024.

But Liverpool may face competition from a Premier League rival if they pursue Amorim as reputable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Portuguese tactician could be on Chelsea's shortlist if they opt to sack Mauricio Pochettino less than 12 months after he took charge at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool will have to pay a compensation package worth more than £12million if they aim to lure De Zerbi away from Brighton, while he is also on arch-rivals Manchester United's radar as there is ongoing uncertainty over whether Erik ten Hag will remain at the Old Trafford helm.

