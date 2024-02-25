Highlights Members of the Liverpool hierarchy have got close to Archie Gray's family ahead of potentially luring him away from Leeds United in the summer.

The Reds have set their sights on beating Everton and Crystal Palace to the teenager's signature by plotting a bid before the transfer window reopens.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Liverpool are facing challenges in their attempts to land Gray.

Liverpool have been boosted in their hopes of landing Archie Gray as members of the Anfield hierarchy have forged a 'very strong relationship' with the Leeds United star's family, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why it could be difficult to tempt the teenager to Merseyside.

The Reds are pushing ahead with making plans for the summer despite there being ongoing uncertainty over who will be in the hot-seat ahead of the 2024/25 campaign thanks to boss Jurgen Klopp making the shock announcement that he will be stepping down at the end of the season due to 'running out of energy'.

Fenway Sports Group are also seeking a new sporting director after Jorg Schmadtke left the position when the winter window slammed shut on February 1, which could have an impact on Liverpool's recruitment drive, but Gray has worked his way onto the Premier League title-chasers' radar.

Reds interest in Gray refusing to go away ahead of summer

Liverpool have remained keen on landing Gray despite being unable to lure him away from Leeds during the early stages of 2024, according to Football Insider, and his current employers are fearful of being forced to contend with a host of offers if they fail to seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

The report suggests that the Whites are bracing themselves for a bidding war to take place for the one-cap England under-20 international, who has made 36 appearances during a breakthrough season, if they remain in the Championship heading into the 2024/25 campaign as they are aware that he attracted widespread interest last month.

Liverpool were joined by Merseyside rivals Everton and Crystal Palace in plotting a January move for Gray, but Leeds insisted that he would be going nowhere as they were desperate not to potentially derail their promotion bid, and statistics highlight that he has been posting better defensive figures than the Reds' Trent Alexander-Arnold after spending extensive periods at right-back.

Archie Gray's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold this season Archie Gray Trent Alexander-Arnold Percentage of dribblers tackled 65.7 29.9 Tackles 2.34 1.56 Tackles won 1.59 1.06 Blocks 0.90 0.72 Passes blocked 0.79 0.67 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 22/2/2024

It is understood that Liverpool are preparing a summer bid for Gray, but Leeds are refusing to allow him to embark on a fresh challenge for a cut-price fee as they are planning to hold out for up to £50million due to being eager to retain their academy graduate's services.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Whites chief Daniel Farke could build the Yorkshire club's future around the 17-year-old as he has shown that he is capable of putting in impressive performances anywhere on the pitch, having been moved out of his preferred central midfield position, while he will be taking comparisons to Alexander-Arnold with a pinch of salt.

Leeds have moved into a strong negotiating position ahead of suitors potentially entering discussions as Gray penned a new long-term contract last month, tying him down to Elland Road until the summer of 2028, which will complicate matters as Liverpool edge towards upping the ante in their pursuit.

Ben Jacobs - Fenway Sports Group will have to convince Gray to make Anfield move

Jacobs understands that key figures behind the scenes at Anfield have built bonds with Gray's family ahead of potentially pouncing for his signature in the coming months, but Fenway Sports Group and John W. Henry will face a difficult task in persuading him to swap Leeds for Liverpool.

The respected journalist is aware that the youngster is not agitating to leave Elland Road as he is desperate to be given assurances over game time, which could be limited on Merseyside, but offering to send him out on loan straightaway could be a short-term solution.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Some members of Liverpool's hierarchy have a very strong relationship with the Gray family. But it is clear, within that family, that the development of Archie Gray needs to be a patient one. "The feeling from the player and the family is that Leeds is the right place for him at this moment in time. If anybody comes in for him in the summer, they're going to have to give a clear pathway and potentially find a short-term solution for minutes through a loan. "It's unlikely, if Gray signs for a club like Liverpool in the summer, that he would be getting regular minutes. I think the player knows that and, at this stage, he is only really thinking about Leeds."

Liverpool pinpoint Amorim as back-up option to Alonso

Ruben Amorim has been identified as Liverpool's preferred candidate to replace Klopp if they miss out on Bayer Leverkusen chief Xabi Alonso, according to the Independent, as he has impressed the hierarchy by restoring Sporting to glory after decades of Benfica and Porto dominating the Portuguese top flight.

The report suggests that Fenway Sports Group are poised to push hard for Alonso, who has an affinity with the Reds after making 210 appearances for the club during his playing career, but they are putting alternative plans in place due to being aware that he could attract attention from a host of sides after taking the Bundesliga by storm.

Alonso's Leverkusen are on course to be crowned champions, having gone the entire season unbeaten in all competitions, which has caught the eye of outfits who will be seeking a managerial change ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway later this year.

Related Curtis Jones injury exposes 'area of weakness' for Liverpool Liverpool are concerned that Chelsea could profit from Curtis Jones being ruled out of this weekend's Carabao Cup final

Reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Spanish tactician is more likely to head to Liverpool if he clinches the Bundesliga title, while he has shown that he is capable of succeeding Klopp by making a number of bold decisions in a bid to end Bayern Munich's stranglehold on German football.

It is understood that Amorim is planning to hold discussions with interested parties at the end of the season, when he will assess the next move in his managerial career, meaning the Reds have been given hope of potentially being able to tempt him away from Sporting.