Liverpool have made 'new checks' on Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window at Anfield, according to HITC journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Reds are looking ahead to a new era at the end of the 2023/24 season, with head coach Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his role as head coach.

Liverpool will now prepare to back their next manager in the transfer window as they look to continue to challenge for major honours over the coming seasons. Gyokeres has enjoyed a stunning campaign at Sporting and has been the subject of Premier League interest.

Liverpool hold an 'interest' in Gyokeres

The Reds could also turn to Sporting for their next managerial appointment

According to Graeme Bailey, reporting via HITC, Liverpool were in Portugal last weekend to check in on one of their main summer targets in Viktor Gyokeres. The Reds are looking to bolster their centre-forward department ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool could also turn to Sporting for their next managerial appointment, with Ruben Amorim reportedly one of the leading candidates on Fenway Sports Group's shortlist to succeed Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season. Meanwhile, FSG's chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, and incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, are working hard on summer recruitment plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres has already scored 45 goals in English football, having made appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion, Coventry City, and Swansea City.

Gyokeres, who has a release clause worth €100m (£86m) has emerged as a target for Manchester United but has also captured the attention of Liverpool, after scoring 38 goals and registering 16 assists in 45 appearances this season. The six-time European Cup winners won't sign a player just for the sake of encouraging a manager, but they wouldn't be averse to giving Amorim another reason to make the move to Anfield this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres - Liga Portugal stats 2023-24 Appearances 29 Goals 24 Assists 10 Yellow cards 3

Liverpool will have liked what they saw when scouting Gyokeres last weekend, after the Sweden international scored a brace in Sporting's 3-0 victory over Vitoria S.C., taking the Lisbon giants on the brink of their second league title in four seasons. The striker has refused to let himself be dragged into the speculation and is continuing to focus on achieving success with Sporting, having arrived in Portugal last summer from Coventry City. Last month, Gyokeres told Correio de Manha (via HITC):

"I want to win the league and the cup with Sporting. That’s what I put all my energy into in the club team. We’ll see this summer. It’s not something I know about myself, what will happen."

Liverpool also linked with Goncalo Inacio

The Reds could be set for a raid of Sporting this summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently admitted to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have been tracking Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio 'for a long time'. The left-footed defender is valued at more than €60m (£51m), having established himself as one of Europe's hottest prospects. The journalist is quick to add that there is nothing advanced or concrete in Liverpool's interest of Inacio.

The Reds are hoping to add a Premier League title after already securing the Carabao Cup title in February. Jurgen Klopp's side face a Merseyside derby against Everton on 24th April, before a trip to West Ham United closes out the month on the 27th. Fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers await in May.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-04-24.