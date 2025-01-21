Liverpool have set their sights on fighting off stiff competition from arch-rivals Manchester United after Anfield boss Arne Slot has made the Bournemouth star a prime target as he looks at ways to bolster a squad in pole position to win the Premier League title, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite making Federico Chiesa their only outfield signing during the summer transfer window, thanks to the Italy international completing a £12.5million switch from Serie A heavyweights Juventus, the Reds opened up a six-point gap at the top flight's summit thanks to Darwin Nunez's late brace in a 2-0 victory over Brentford last weekend.

Slot will already have a fresh goalkeeping option heading into next term, with Giorgi Mamardashvili poised to join in a deal worth up to £29million from Valencia after a fee was agreed in August, but he is scouring the market for further reinforcements as he aims to build on a positive start to his Liverpool reign.

Kerkez Move Eyed at Anfield and Old Trafford

Slot ready to wait until summer to recruit Hungary international

Liverpool want to beat Manchester United to the signing of Kerkez, according to GMS sources, but they are taking a significant risk as Slot is looking to wait until the summer before pouncing as he is not prioritising additions to his current squad ahead of the winter transfer window's February 3 deadline.

Although it would appear that the Reds have presented Old Trafford chief Ruben Amorim with an opportunity to jump to the front of the queue for an agreement, the Merseyside giants have been boosted thanks to it emerging that the left-back would prefer to head to Anfield after Bournemouth slapped a £50million price tag on him.

GMS sources have been informed that Bournemouth confirmed Kerkez will not be sold midway through the season when Manchester United touched base to find out more about his availability and, having scored in a win over Newcastle United last weekend, he is high on Slot's agenda ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Hungary international's current employers are set to remain in a strong negotiating position heading into the summer as he still has three-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £30,000-per-week, complicating matters for the recruitment departments at Anfield and Old Trafford.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Kerkez and previously showed their interest by reaching out, GMS sources have learned, but plans have been made to only make a move if a left-back departs as Slot's focus is on tying Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold down to fresh terms instead of being active in the transfer market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milos Kerkez has created five big chances in the Premier League this season, which has allowed him to record three assists

Hughes Influence May Help Reds Land Kerkez

Sporting director helped to bring left-back to Premier League

GMS sources have been told that Richard Hughes' influence behind the scenes could play into Liverpool's hands as they attempt to beat Manchester United to Kerkez's signature as the Reds' sporting director was in a similar capacity when Bournemouth struck a deal to lure him away from AZ Alkmaar.

The 21-year-old completed a £15.5million switch to the Vitality Stadium in July 2023, when the former midfielder was tasked with leading the Cherries' recruitment drive, and the opportunity to be reunited on Merseyside may give the Premier League table-toppers the upper-hand over their fierce rivals at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have started pushing ahead with plans to discover whether Kerkez will be attainable in the summer, GMS sources understand, and they are also attempting to discover if other admirers are threatening to join them and Manchester United in the race for an agreement with Premier League counterparts Bournemouth.

GMS sources recently revealed that the south coast club are not prepared to sanction the former AC Milan youngster's departure midway through the season, when they are in contention for bagging European qualification ahead of next term, meaning his suitors will have to continue playing the waiting game.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/01/2025